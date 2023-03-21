KEY POINTS Taylor Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, last week

A Swiftie couple got married during the singer's Saturday concert

Swift will perform a back-to-back shows at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend

Love was in the air during one of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" shows in Arizona over the weekend.

The Grammy winner kicked off her 52-show tour with back-to-back concerts at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Friday and Saturday, drawing thousands of fans from across the country.

In addition to marking a new era in Swift's career, the event also served as the backdrop for one couple's wedding. The pair tied the knot from their floor seats at State Farm Stadium while the singer was performing Saturday night.

A concertgoer, whose TikTok handle is @madimarotta, took to the platform to share a clip of the ceremony, along with the caption, "Y'all witnessed a proposal night 1... I witnessed an actual marriage."

Bride René Hurtado and groom Max Bochman exchanged "I do's" during Swift's interluding "Seven" poem, which plays prior to the singer taking the stage for "Invisible String," The Rolling Stone reported.

Speaking to the outlet about the ceremony, Hurtado described the moment as "thrilling and exciting," adding, "It was really special, and the timing during the concert was so beautiful."

Hurtado donned a white tea-length wedding dress and a veil, while her now-husband Bochman wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo. The wedding was officiated by the bride's maid of honor, who got ordained for the special event.

The bride shared that a member of the "Lover" singer's tour team approached them after their wedding and gifted them a guitar pick to celebrate the occasion, though they did not get to personally meet Swift.

The couple had originally planned to elope on the day of the "Midnights" songstress' concert and then have Swift's show serve as their wedding reception. But they ultimately decided to get hitched at the concert, per Rolling Stone.

Hurtado, a longtime Swiftie, wanted to incorporate Swift into her marriage, explaining, "She has the best love songs that you dedicate to your spouse. She really is my life soundtrack and is very important to me."

The newlyweds dated for nearly nine years before getting engaged a year and a half ago. Their "real" wedding reception is scheduled for March next year.

Hurtado shared that she plans to walk down the aisle to "Invisible String," a special track for the couple, and arrive at their reception with "Don't Blame Me" from Swift's "Reputation" album in the background.

She posted a clip of the moments leading up to the ceremony via TikTok. "Just Married," she wrote. "Story time coming soon! We are so tired from the excitement and are enjoying this time!"

@rene_hurtado Just Married 🥹 Story time coming soon! We are so tired from the excitement and are enjoying this time! @taylorswift @taylornation #glendaletstheerastour ♬ original sound - René Hurtado

Swift is set to hit the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend where she will once again perform songs spanning her entire music career. Opening acts include beabadoobee and Gayle.

The "Eras Tour" will continue across stadiums in different cities including Arlington, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit, among others. International dates have yet to be announced.