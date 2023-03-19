KEY POINTS Taylor Swift performed 44 songs across all 10 of her studio albums

Swift surprised fans with an acoustic version of "Mirrorball" and "Tim McGraw" Friday

Swift's tour is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 9 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Taylor Swift has kicked off her "Eras Tour" in Arizona, performing a total of 44 songs that spanned all of her musical eras.

On Friday night, the 33-year-old Grammy winner returned to the main stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, five years after her "Reputation" stadium tour in 2018, Variety reported.

The opening night, which ran for 3 hours and 15 minutes, showcased all old and new songs from her 10-album discography namely, "Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red," "1989," "Reputation," "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore," and "Midnights," which were released from 2006 to 2022.

The "Eras Tour" took fans, known as Swifties, down memory lane as Swift performed most of her beloved tracks, including "You Belong With Me," "Shake It Off," "Love Story," "22," "Blank Space," and many more.

The musician also performed songs from her newer projects, such as 2020's "Folklore" and "Evermore," and 2022's "Midnights." The albums were released after Swift's 2020 "Lover Fest" tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused a lockdown in countries across the globe, per Variety.

Songs performed from the 2020s era include "Cardigan," "Lavender Haze," "Mastermind" and "Willow," among others.

Swift also surprised fans with an acoustic version of "Tim McGraw" — the first song the musician ever released and the only track she played from her eponymous debut studio album.

"I was thinking about tonight and how special this is," Swift said of the track during the opening night Friday, according to Billboard. "So, I thought it might be kind of fun to play the very first song I ever put out."

She also did a stripped-down version of 2020's "Mirrorball," which she described as a track written with fans in mind during the height of the pandemic. The song was about how she "craved the connection that I feel from the care that you have directed in my way" and was her way of eloquently saying "I love you."

On her second concert in Arizona Saturday, Swift surprised fans with another set of acoustic versions of her songs "This Is Me Trying," and "State of Grace," per Billboard.

Swift began her 52-show trek for the "Eras Tour" Friday and Saturday night with opening acts Gayle and Paramore.

The U.S. leg of the tour will run across stadiums in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Tennessee, and Texas, among others. It is expected to conclude on Aug. 9 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Check out the full setlist of the "Eras Tour" opening night below, courtesy of Variety.