KEY POINTS Amiracle Morgan admitted to having sex with two underage boys in front of other children

Her mother allegedly went to the house of another teen who told someone about the acts to physically assault her

The mother was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

A 17-year-old girl in Columbus, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after she told police she had sex with two underage boys in front of several other children at a Mother's Day gathering.

Columbus police said the teenage girl, identified as Amiracle Morgan, admitted to investigators that she engaged in sexual acts with two boys aged 10 and 14, WTVA reported.

Although still minor, police said Morgan was charged as an adult with sexual battery. Initial charges of statutory rape were dropped, according to WTVA, but no explanation was provided for the decision.

Morgan was arrested last week after some of the children who witnessed the acts reported the incident to police, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the outlet.

Morgan allegedly posted a video of the encounter on social media, and another teen who saw the video told her mother.

When Morgan's mom, 32-year-old Raven Morgan, found out that the other teen had told someone, the mom and daughter allegedly went to the unidentified teen's home to physically assault her, according to Columbus Police Department Public Information Officer Johanna Owusu.

Daughtry described the events as greatly "disturbing" and said that the mother's actions will not be tolerated.

"The mother brought her children to beat up the people who saw what took place. That's not going to be tolerated. Nobody should have to worry about people coming jumping on them, breaking in doors, and wanting to fight them," the police chief said.

"And for what? Because you did wrong?" he added. "[If] Mama [acts] the fool, she [is] going to jail, too. Everybody goes to jail."

The mother was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

The daughter has been released on a $100,000 bond. She is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 8.

Sexual abuse of children has long been a problem in the United States. Data showed that every nine minutes, a child is being sexually abused, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

"The effects of child sexual abuse can be long-lasting and affect the victim's mental health," the group said.

One in four girls and one in six boys under the age of 18 have experienced sexual abuse or assault, and at least 82% of victims under 18 are all female, data from the National Sexual Violence Research Center revealed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that sexual attacks against teen girls increased by nearly 20% in 2021.