A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Tennessee after allegedly offering a mother money or goods in exchange for sex with her minor daughter.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems identified the suspect as Randy Rainey, Fox 17 reported.

According to the sheriff, they launched an investigation Friday after the mother, whose name was not disclosed, informed his office that the suspect contacted her and offered to purchase or trade merchandise in exchange for allowing her 13-year-old daughter to spend the night with him.

The suspect also allegedly told the mom that he wanted to perform sexual acts on the girl.

Weems contacted the local district attorney and then set up an undercover operation. Two deputies were tasked to help the mother in the operation.

Rainey was given a set-up location where he believed he would pick up the daughter from the mother.

During the operation, the mother was accompanied in the vehicle by one of the deputies, with the other waited close by.

When Rainey pulled in front of the mother's vehicle, he was immediately arrested and taken into custody.

The 32-year-old now faces multiple charges that include trafficking for a commercial sex act, solicitation, exploitation of a minor and promoting prostitution. Rainey is currently being held on $560,000 bond.

"I am so thankful we were able to take someone like that off the streets and make Perry County a safer place than it was yesterday. I also want to commend the mother in this case. She was fast thinking and made all the right calls to help protect her child. She is an example to be followed here," Sheriff Weems said of the mother.

In related news, a 55-year-old man in Michigan who had served time in prison for knowingly transmitting HIV to sexual partners has been arrested again after he allegedly groomed, raped and sexually assaulted a juvenile teen while also infecting the 15-year-old boy with the disease.

John Cole, also known as Johnny Peters, was arrested last week on 12 felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with intent to infect someone with HIV, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson.

After he was released from prison in December 2022, Cole allegedly used a shared birthdate with the child to begin grooming him for sexual assault. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim on two occasions in February and March.

"He is one of the most vile [predators] that I've seen," Swanson said. "His grooming tactics were some of the best I've seen, in the worst way."