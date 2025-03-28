Finding the right staff at the right time is a challenge for businesses that have a verified workforce, especially those relying on temporary workers. They struggle to source reliable talent while managing scheduling and workforce organization. Tempin emerges as an innovative platform that can redefine how businesses connect with workers. Committed to empowering employers and employees, it aims to build a more sustainable and equitable workforce ecosystem.

Tempin provides a staffing solution through Staff Finder. Employers can browse a rich employee database, packed with relevant data such as video resumes, references, and detailed reviews. The platform's Bench system automates shift fulfillment, respecting the employer's custom preferences.

Instead of the chaotic, last-minute hiring process usually seen in traditional staffing agencies, Tempin's intuitive shift-planning tools make it easy to book staff based on real-time availability. Users can start for free and only upgrade as their needs grow, making the platform a cost-effective option for businesses of all sizes.

Tempin was founded by , a seasoned expert in workforce management and recruitment. Nouar has over a decade of experience in staffing agencies across multiple verticals, including education, construction, corporate, and engineering. This allowed him to witness the inefficiencies and exploitative practices in the temp staffing industry.

The founder had seen how workers were usually treated as disposable, frequently pressured into accepting shifts they didn't want under the guise of "doing a favor" for their recruiter. "Many workers fear that declining a shift would result in them not being called for future shifts," states Nouar. He also points to how traditional staffing agencies might prioritize profit over fair wages.

Nouar was determined to bring about change, hence his transition into corporate human relations. He worked his way up to Chief People Officer at three different startups. However, it was in the tech sector where he discovered how innovative people management strategies could promote efficiency and fairness. This experience serves as Tempin's foundation. Nouar grabbed the opportunity to combine modern technology and ethical hiring practices and introduce them to industries that had suffered from outdated methods.

Nouar developed Tempin to put workers first and provide them the power to choose their own hours, set their minimum pay rates, and accept only the jobs that suited them. Tempin offers full transparency, which means workers can filter opportunities based on their availability and pay preferences. Nouar states, " We do not penalize workers for not being available, instead, we work hard to ensure that the talent pool is diverse enough to cover the needs in the given region."

In addition, Tempin shifts away from the gig economy and agency models. Many platforms today digitize old practices and charge high fees to businesses while keeping wages low for workers. Tempin, on the other hand, fosters relationships between employers and staff. "If a company wants to hire a Tempin worker for a long-term role, they can do so. We don't charge additional fees and have no restrictions," says Nouar. This contrasts with other alternative solutions that prevent workers from securing permanent employment outside their ecosystem.

The founder adds: "Our biggest innovation isn't the technology itself. It's the way we treat workers, structure our product offering, and the flexible business model. We designed Tempin to be a cost-effective staffing solution for businesses that, at the same time, empower workers. We're proud to share that the automation we provide helps businesses save on recruitment expenses. Overall, our real value is in building an ethical system that benefits employers and employees."

Tempin's impact is demonstrated by its partnership with the Ministry of Tourism in Quebec, specifically through its collaboration with the CQRHT (Labor Committee for Tourism in Quebec). This government-backed initiative illustrates Tempin's commitment to championing sustainable employment solutions on a broader scale.

Tempin has grown by listening to its users. When clients expressed interest in using Tempin's tools for their internal staff instead of only external hires, Nouar and his team developed the Staff Scheduler.

The Staff Scheduler helps businesses manage their workforce. Employers can use Tempin's platform for automated shift assignments, real-time notifications, and time tracking. This collaborative tool allows managers to adjust shifts on the fly for seamless operations without unnecessary back-and-forth communication. Employees can also clock in and out through the platform. Meanwhile, managers can approve hours in one centralized dashboard.

It's worth noting that while the Staff Finder and Staff Scheduler operate within the same platform, they run on separate databases. Businesses using the Staff Scheduler for their internal team retain full control over their workforce, preventing external employers from seeing or accessing their employees. However, when they need extra staff, Tempin's Staff Finder can be integrated to fill gaps.

Sid Nouar believes Tempin is set for rapid expansion. The next step is to scale its services to new industries and regions. With the right investment, Tempin has the potential to improve workforce management globally, making it easier for businesses to find and manage talent ethically and efficiently.