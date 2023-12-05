Tesla To Accept Dogecoin As Payment For Cybertruck, Newly Uncovered Code Suggests
Tesla, the American electric vehicle maker behind the upcoming full-size pick-up truck CyberTruck, is rumored to accept Dogecoin (DOGE) as a form of payment based on the newly uncovered code on the vehicle's checkout webpage.
The Tesla CyberTruck page was recently discovered to mention Dogecoin several times in its code, prompting speculations among holders of the meme coin that the electric vehicle giant might allow customers to pay using DOGE to purchase the futuristic pick-up truck.
While neither Tesla nor Elon Musk said anything about DOGE being an acceptable form of payment for the CyberTruck, the code of the official checkout page of the vehicle mentioned Dogecoin over 50 times.
The source code, shared on the social media platform X by the account with the handle @TOPDOGE007, showed mentions of DOGE related to payments or appearing along with other payment methods like wire transfer and Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA.)
Interestingly, Dogecoin is the only crypto asset mentioned on CyberTruck's checkout page, which is understandable since Dogecoin is currently the only crypto asset accepted for Tesla merchandise.
It is worth noting that this is not the first time Dogecoin was mentioned in Tesla's code.
In October, several mentions of Dogecoin were found in the source code of the CyberTruck checkout page and were shared online by an X user who uses the handleMartyParty.
"DOGE in the source code of the CyberTruck checkout page. I verified myself. Elon Musk, verify yourself please," the tweet, which came with photos showing the code, read.
Tesla was among the first few companies in the U.S. that accepted Bitcoin, the world's first-ever crypto asset, as a form of payment for its vehicles.
However, the electric vehicle maker later discontinued it because of environmental concerns.
Musk is a known DOGE advocate and was revealed to have secretly funded the meme coin's development.
He was also one of those responsible for the hype surrounding Dogecoin and the major reason behind the crypto asset hitting its all-time high price of $0.7380 on May 7, 2021.
Dogecoin has been enjoying its rally over the past few days and was trading in the red zone at $0.08827 as of 5:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday with a 24-hour trading volume up by 28.31% at $1.15 billion.
DOGE's price action represented a dip of 2.54% in the past 24 hours and a 14.5% gain over the past seven days.
Data from CoinMarketCap showed that DOGE's circulating supply stands at 142.11B DOGE with its value falling by 2.57% at a $12.54 billion market cap.
