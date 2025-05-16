The Tesla Cybertruck has been knocked down from its position as the top-selling electric pickup truck in the U.S., after months of "Tesla Takedown" protests targeting CEO Elon Musk's ties to the Trump administration.

The Austin-based company sold nearly 39,000 Cybertrucks in 2024, but demand slowed sharply in 2025, with just 7,126 units registered since Jan. 1. The Ford F-150 Lightning, which ranked second last year, has overtaken Tesla's pickup by logging nearly 8,000 registrations, according to reporting by InsideEVs.

Rounding out the top six for the first quarter were the Chevrolet Silverado EV in third, followed by the GMC Sierra EV, Rivian R1T, and GMC Hummer EV.

The latest quarter marked the third consecutive decline in Tesla Cybertruck sales since Q3 2024, as Musk continues to face nationwide protests over his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration.

After Trump created DOGE through an executive order on Jan. 20, one of his first acts in office, Musk and his team spent the next four months cutting staff and budgets across federal agencies, including those investigating Musk's various companies. While Musk initially pledged to reduce the federal budget by $2 trillion, that goal was later revised to $1 trillion and now stands at $150 billion, as he prepares to step down from the role.

Tesla shares also declined in March, leading some members of the company's board of directors to call for Musk to step down as CEO. In response, Musk announced he is stepping back from the White House to refocus on running his companies now that his involvement with DOGE is winding down.

Originally published on Latin Times