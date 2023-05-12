Texas, 6 Other States Under Flood Alerts As Heavy Rainfall Expected Through Weekend
KEY POINTS
- Meteorologist Sarsalari says the weather could be "pretty bad" in some parts of Texas
- Flooding is possible Friday morning in low-lying areas of Colorado
- Weather conditions in Oklahoma are "favorable" for tornadoes, the NWS said
Texas and some of its neighboring states are bracing for possible flooding due to excessive rainfall and thunderstorms that forecasters expect will last through the weekend.
"There is a ton of rain that's gonna fall over the next couple of days. It's a really significant flood threat and some different parts of the state [Texas] are gonna be affected on different days," Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel, said Thursday.
Texas won't be the only state affected by heavy rainfall as residents of southern Louisiana and Arkansas should also beware of potential flooding, Sarsalari warned.
"It could be pretty bad in some spots," the meteorologist said, adding the highest risk of flooding will be in the cities of San Antonio and Laredo.
The highest rain chances in Texas will be on Saturday, but the most severe conditions are expected Friday due to severe thunderstorms, reported CBS-owned KTVT. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has also warned of severe weather "across large portions of the Plains."
Severe thunderstorms are expected in North Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, eastern Nebraska, northwest Missouri, southeast South Dakota and western Iowa over the next two days, the WPC said.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Austin said flooding is expected from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.
In Boulder, Colorado, flooding is possible through Friday morning due to thunderstorms and excessive runoff that will affect low-lying and flood-prone areas.
In Nebraska, there is a severe threat of thunderstorms Friday. The highest possibility is in parts of the eastern Sandhills and the north-central part of the state.
A similar warning was issued for Wichita, Kansas.
Forecasters are expecting a 30% chance of rain in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday, according to The Times-Picayune.
The agency said weather conditions were "favorable for tornadoes" in Oklahoma and urged residents to take shelter if warnings are issued.
The Dakotas are also under flood alerts due to an "unsettled" weather pattern that has affected the area since mid-week, reported Dakota News Now.
Residents in Bismarck, North Dakota, can expect widespread showers and storms through Saturday afternoon. The storms will be accompanied by breezy winds.
Thunderstorms are expected through Sunday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with rainfall amounts of up to two inches possible. The storms could produce damaging winds gusts and hail.
Alerts in Texas
Flood warnings effective through late Friday evening:
- Lavaca River near Edna
- San Antonio River at Goliad affecting Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio and Victoria
Flood warning effective from Friday afternoon through late Saturday morning:
- Navidad River at Strane Park in Jackson (river expected to exceed flood stage of 24 feet Friday afternoon)
Flood warning effective through 1 p.m. Sunday:
- East Fork Angelina River near Cushing
Flood warning effective through Monday morning:
- Guadalupe River near Bloomington
Flood warning effective through Tuesday afternoon:
- Attoyac Bayou near Chinero
Flood warning effective until further notice:
- Neches River near Diboll
- Angelina River near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and Nacogdoches
Alerts in Nebraska
Flood watch effective through Friday morning:
- Custer, Deuel, Garden, Chase, Sheridan, Keith, Hayes, Perkins and Lincoln
- Red Willow, Hitchcock and Dundy
- Franklin, Phelps, Gosper, Furnas and Harlan
- North and South Sioux
Alert in Kansas
Flood watch effective through early Friday morning:
- Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas, Wallace and Sherman
Alerts in Colorado
Flood warning effective through 2 p.m. Friday:
- Fountain Creek at Colorado Springs, affecting El Paso
Flood warning effective through Friday evening:
- Fountain Creek near Fountain
Flood warning effective through late Sunday morning:
- Arkansas River near Avondale, affecting Pueblo
Alerts in Louisiana
Flood warning effective through late Tuesday evening:
- Calcasieu River near Salt Water Barrier
Flood warning effective until further notice:
- Bayou Dorcheat near Springhill, affecting Webster
Alerts in North Dakota
Flood warning effective through Wednesday morning:
- Red River of the North at Oslo, affecting Grand Forks and Walsh
Flood warning effective through May 19 (flooding possible due to snowmelt)
- Red River of the North at Drayton, affecting Marshall, Pembina and Kittson
- Sheyenne River at Harwood
- Red River of the North at Fargo
Flood warning effective until further notice:
- Souris River near Westhope
- Souris River near Bantry
Alerts in South Dakota
Flood warning effective through Friday evening:
- James River near Scotland, affecting Bon Homme, Hutchinson and Yankton
Flood warning effective until further notice:
- James River at Huron
- James River near Mitchell, affecting Davison and Hanson
- James River near Forestburg
- James River at Columbia
- James River near Stratford, affecting Brown and Spink
