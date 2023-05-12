KEY POINTS Meteorologist Sarsalari says the weather could be "pretty bad" in some parts of Texas

Flooding is possible Friday morning in low-lying areas of Colorado

Weather conditions in Oklahoma are "favorable" for tornadoes, the NWS said

Texas and some of its neighboring states are bracing for possible flooding due to excessive rainfall and thunderstorms that forecasters expect will last through the weekend.

"There is a ton of rain that's gonna fall over the next couple of days. It's a really significant flood threat and some different parts of the state [Texas] are gonna be affected on different days," Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel, said Thursday.

Texas won't be the only state affected by heavy rainfall as residents of southern Louisiana and Arkansas should also beware of potential flooding, Sarsalari warned.

"It could be pretty bad in some spots," the meteorologist said, adding the highest risk of flooding will be in the cities of San Antonio and Laredo.

The highest rain chances in Texas will be on Saturday, but the most severe conditions are expected Friday due to severe thunderstorms, reported CBS-owned KTVT. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has also warned of severe weather "across large portions of the Plains."

Severe thunderstorms are expected in North Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, eastern Nebraska, northwest Missouri, southeast South Dakota and western Iowa over the next two days, the WPC said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Austin said flooding is expected from 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Periods of heavy rainfall and flooding are likely on Friday night through the weekend. Also, severe weather can't be ruled out Friday night into Saturday morning. This is an evolving forecast, therefore, check the forecast frequently for updates. #txwx pic.twitter.com/yqtBiANRn2 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 12, 2023

In Boulder, Colorado, flooding is possible through Friday morning due to thunderstorms and excessive runoff that will affect low-lying and flood-prone areas.

More heavy rain possible through Friday morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/usCh7HD32d — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 12, 2023

In Nebraska, there is a severe threat of thunderstorms Friday. The highest possibility is in parts of the eastern Sandhills and the north-central part of the state.

A similar warning was issued for Wichita, Kansas.

Another round of severe storms will be possible Friday evening and night. The best chances will be across southeast and eastern Kansas. Storms are expected to be isolated in nature so widespread rain is not expected. #kswx pic.twitter.com/0XRMLziXF5 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 11, 2023

Forecasters are expecting a 30% chance of rain in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday, according to The Times-Picayune.

The agency said weather conditions were "favorable for tornadoes" in Oklahoma and urged residents to take shelter if warnings are issued.

Conditions remain favorable for tornadoes! Stay weather aware and take shelter if a Tornado Warning is issued for your area! #okwx pic.twitter.com/uZvFYHVuBr — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 12, 2023

The Dakotas are also under flood alerts due to an "unsettled" weather pattern that has affected the area since mid-week, reported Dakota News Now.

Residents in Bismarck, North Dakota, can expect widespread showers and storms through Saturday afternoon. The storms will be accompanied by breezy winds.

Here's the latest four day outlook. Expect widespread showers and storms to continue across much of the area through at least Saturday afternoon with breezy winds. Then expect a clearing sky and warming temperatures through the rest of the weekend and into next week. #NDwx pic.twitter.com/IF4TB4w284 — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) May 11, 2023

Thunderstorms are expected through Sunday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with rainfall amounts of up to two inches possible. The storms could produce damaging winds gusts and hail.

Forecast outlook through next Thursday:



Periodic showers and thunderstorms continue tonight through Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected. Some storms will be severe, with large hail and damaging winds.



Sunday afternoon through Thursday look dry and warm. pic.twitter.com/5miq19uMBf — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) May 11, 2023

Read more Climate Change Raising Heat Risks For Workers, Experts Warn

Alerts in Texas

Flood warnings effective through late Friday evening:

Lavaca River near Edna

San Antonio River at Goliad affecting Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio and Victoria

Flood warning effective from Friday afternoon through late Saturday morning:

Navidad River at Strane Park in Jackson (river expected to exceed flood stage of 24 feet Friday afternoon)

Flood warning effective through 1 p.m. Sunday:

East Fork Angelina River near Cushing

Flood warning effective through Monday morning:

Guadalupe River near Bloomington

Flood warning effective through Tuesday afternoon:

Attoyac Bayou near Chinero

Flood warning effective until further notice:

Neches River near Diboll

Angelina River near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and Nacogdoches

Alerts in Nebraska

Flood watch effective through Friday morning:

Custer, Deuel, Garden, Chase, Sheridan, Keith, Hayes, Perkins and Lincoln

Red Willow, Hitchcock and Dundy

Franklin, Phelps, Gosper, Furnas and Harlan

North and South Sioux

Alert in Kansas

Flood watch effective through early Friday morning:

Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas, Wallace and Sherman

Read more Climate Change Raising Heat Risks For Workers, Experts Warn

Alerts in Colorado

Flood warning effective through 2 p.m. Friday:

Fountain Creek at Colorado Springs, affecting El Paso

Flood warning effective through Friday evening:

Fountain Creek near Fountain

Flood warning effective through late Sunday morning:

Arkansas River near Avondale, affecting Pueblo

Alerts in Louisiana

Flood warning effective through late Tuesday evening:

Calcasieu River near Salt Water Barrier

Flood warning effective until further notice:

Bayou Dorcheat near Springhill, affecting Webster

Alerts in North Dakota

Flood warning effective through Wednesday morning:

Red River of the North at Oslo, affecting Grand Forks and Walsh

Flood warning effective through May 19 (flooding possible due to snowmelt)

Red River of the North at Drayton, affecting Marshall, Pembina and Kittson

Sheyenne River at Harwood

Red River of the North at Fargo

Flood warning effective until further notice:

Souris River near Westhope

Souris River near Bantry

Alerts in South Dakota

Flood warning effective through Friday evening:

James River near Scotland, affecting Bon Homme, Hutchinson and Yankton

Flood warning effective until further notice: