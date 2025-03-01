Texas Rep. Brent Money (R-Greenville) filed a bill on Wednesday that seeks to ban medical providers from providing gender-affirming care to transgender adults.

House Bill 3399 appears to build off Senate Bill 14, which was signed into law in 2023 by Gov. Greg Abbott and banned gender-affirming care for minors. The new bill, by replacing the word "child" in the original bill with the word "person," would expand the ban to apply to adults.

Bill 3399 would prevent medical procedures "for the purpose of transitioning a person's biological sex or "affirming the person's perception of the person's sex" if it differs from their biological sex.

While the bill is unlikely to pass, as the Texas legislature has thousands to consider before it, activists warn it's a signal of anti-trans laws and rhetoric to come.

"They've had that plan since 2018, where kids were the easiest way to enter into the conversation around anti-trans politics and policies, but the goal always was adults," she said. "I don't think that it's an evolution...it is a part of the larger effort. I think that they've had tremendous success with targeting trans kids, and have seen that go better than they thought. So, of course, they would move on to trans adults," TransLash Media Founder Imara Jones told KXAN.

On January 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut-off federal funding for gender-affirming care for transgender people under 19 years old. Hospitals across the country stopped providing care to transgender youth within days, which sparked nationwide protests.

On February 13, federal judge Brendan Hurson temporarily blocked Trump's order and today federal judge Lauren King extended the ban in Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington after deeming Trump's executive order unconstitutional.

There are approximately 1.3 million transgender adults in the United States, or 0.5% of the nation's adult population.

Texas has the third-highest population of trans adults after New York and California, according to Williams Institute at UCLA's School of Law.

