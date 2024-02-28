Rampant wildfires in Texas have led Governor Greg Abbott to declare a disaster in 60 counties, with evacuations underway in parts of the Texas Panhandle. The Smokehouse Creek Fire, now the second-largest wildfire in Texas history, has burned 500,000 acres in Hutchinson County, remaining uncontained as of Wednesday afternoon,

Governor Abbott's disaster declaration aims to swiftly deploy resources to areas impacted by the devastating wildfires, particularly in the Panhandle. The Pantex Nuclear Weapons Plant in Amarillo has ceased operations and evacuated nonessential personnel due to the threat posed by the wildfires. Fortunately, an internal report from the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency assures the safety of special materials at the facility.

Several large wildfires have erupted in the Panhandle under warm, dry, and windy conditions, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The Windy Deuce Fire, covering approximately 38,000 acres in Moore County, was 20% contained as of Tuesday night. However, active fire behavior persists, fueled by high winds.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has exhibited extreme behavior, with wind gusts reaching 60 mph and flames soaring up to 20 feet. This formidable blaze has extended into northwestern Oklahoma, affecting state and local highways. The evacuation of a hospital and nursing home in Shattuck, Oklahoma, has been necessitated by the encroaching flames.

In Fritch, located in Hutchinson and Moore counties, over 40 houses have been damaged since Monday, leading to evacuations in parts of the city. Mandatory evacuations are also in place for various towns and communities in the Amarillo region, including Skellytown, Wheeler, Allison, and Briscoe, Hoodline reported. Additionally, Pampa is under voluntary evacuation.

The National Weather Service reports continued impacts on central and eastern portions of the Texas Panhandle, with high winds fueling the wildfires. Governor Abbott has cautioned that the fires could escalate in the coming days due to persistently high temperatures and windy conditions. As a precaution, several school districts remain closed on Wednesday.

Texans are urged to exercise caution, limit activities that could generate sparks, and take measures to ensure the safety of their loved ones in the face of the ongoing wildfire crisis.