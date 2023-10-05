KEY POINTS Reports have circulated that Perry from YG Entertainment went missing in 2010

The rapper and producer was one of the most influential artists in the company

An eyewitness alleged that Perry was not missing and even dropped him off at his house

One of YG Entertainment's top artists from the late 1990s suddenly vanished from the K-Pop scene, and no one knows about his whereabouts until now.

Local media outlet Wikitree recently reported that an article titled "The YG Producer That Has Been Missing For 10 Years" has been making rounds in online communities, sparking the curiosity of the K-Pop community. The post referred to Perry — born Perry Thomas Borja — a former rapper and producer from the South Korea-based label.

The 51-year-old musician was known for his participation in YG Family's first album — released in 1999 — and for becoming the main producer for the hip-hop duo Jinusean's third album, "The Reign," released two years later.

Though he was deemed one of the label's most influential artists, his fame seemed to have died down after Teddy Park from the former group 1TYM ventured into the world of producing. Currently, the latter is still a prominent producer who has worked with the likes of BLACKPINK and co-founded YG's subsidiary, The Black Label, in 2016.

Perry's last work was reported to be from BigBang's Japanese album "Beautiful Hangover" in 2010. But he disappeared five years before his contract with YG was expected to end, leaving no trace behind.

Interestingly, YG has yet to take down Perry's page on its official website. In the biography, Perry was described as the "best producer and rapper" leading the music of the YG Family.

Being born in the U.S., most fans could have expected that he would return to the country at the time. However, reports are circulating where his family members claim that he has been missing and was last spotted in Los Angeles, California, over ten years ago.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information. But Perry's alleged family member took to Twitter to share that his "uncle" was missing, replying to a tweet from @flowerroad50, who introduced Perry as his all-time favorite rapper.

The relative wrote, "This is my Uncle- Perry Thomas Borja- last seen in Los Angeles in 2010. If you have seen him or know anyone who has had contact with him since 2010, please reach out. Thank you and bless."

The outlet also noted that some have assumed that Perry vanished due to an alleged feud between him and YG. Because of the continuous rise of the K-Pop trend, Perry could have decided not to make music any longer under the label. Other fans also speculated that Perry could have cut ties with his family and now lives alone somewhere.

Josie Moyer, the host of the Guam-based podcast, "Latitude13 Happy Hour," also alleged in one of its episodes that Perry was pretty much alive and well, as he personally drove the latter to his home. Despite the statement, the producer's family is still looking for him via social media.