KEY POINTS KoyBbaek Ga shared an unfortunate experience he had in Kyrgyzstan

The Koyote member said a rude passenger kicked him out of his window seat

Unfortunately, the airline only dismissed the matter

A veteran K-Pop idol encountered an unfortunate experience while flying overseas for a camping trip.

On the latest episode of KBS Cool FM's "Park Myung-soo's Radio Show," Bbaek Ga — a member of the first-generation idol group Koyote — revealed that his recent camping trip to Kyrgyzstan turned into an unfortunate disaster after he was kicked out of his business class seat by a foreign passenger.

"To go to Kyrgyzstan, you have to transit through Kazakhstan once," he said, according to an excerpt from OSEN, adding that after changing planes, he found someone already sitting in his place.

"I said to the foreign woman sitting in my seat, 'This is my seat, Please move,' but she [just] tilted her head and didn't move out of the way. My seat was even a business class window seat," he continued.

To hopefully solve the matter, the 42-year-old singer approached a flight attendant, but his case was surprisingly disregarded.

"The remaining seats were aisle seats. The woman told me to sit somewhere else. When I called the flight attendants, they told me to sit somewhere else. It was the first time something like this happened to me," he said. "I was dumbfounded. She was so ridiculous she was sitting in the corner. I was embarrassed and angry and was sitting in a different seat."

The "Our Dream" singer also shared that his friends who accompanied him on the trip kept looking at his head and laughed because there was an actual hornet sitting on top of his head. After that, he clarified that he never got to sit on his reserved window seat and that the airline was an international company.

This wasn't the first time a K-Pop idol experienced a problem with a foreign airline. In late August, Girl's Day member Lee Hye-ri called out Delta Air Lines via Instagram for downgrading her seat from first class to economy class, though it was already booked a month before her flight schedule.

"Although I booked my first-class plane ticket about a month ago, I've been told that my seat has been downgraded to an economy ticket without any refund," she said, according to Korea's JoongAng Daily. "The only option that they offered me was to either fly economy at the price of a first-class ticket or to walk away and wait for the next flight."

"This is the most absurd experience I've been going through recently," she added.

The airline company has since apologized for the downgrade and explained that it was due to switching to a smaller aircraft to operate the flight. Hye-ri has since been refunded for the fare.