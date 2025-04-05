Thousands of protesters swarmed Washington and cities across the nation to oppose President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Israel's war on Gaza.

The National March on Washington for Palestine began in the early afternoon with thousands of protesters and 200 organizations demanding a permanent ceasefire and arms embargo as Israel ramps up its war on Gaza. More than 400,000 demonstrators attended the 2024 march for Palestine.

Since breaking the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on March 18, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,200 Palestinians in Gaza, including hundreds of children, by striking displacement camps, schools, hospitals and homes, Al Jazeera reported.

More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" rallies against Trump and Musk were planned in Washington, across the nation and around the globe. Demonstrators are contesting their federal budget and workforce cuts, newly implemented tariffs, the detention of undocumented Americans and pro-Palestinian activists and more, Reuters reported.

Saturday's demonstrations marked the largest single day of protests against the current administration. Thousands of demonstrators and representatives from 150 organizations gathered in Washington and marched to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters.

While the demonstrations occurred, President Trump spent the morning at his golf course in Jupiter, Florida, competing in the Senior Club Championship. He advanced and will play in the finals on Sunday, according to an X post from Bloomberg's White House reporter Josh Wingrove.

A White House statement, per pool just now: “The President won his second round matchup of the Senior Club Championship today in Jupiter, FL, and advances to the Championship Round tomorrow.” — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 5, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times