TikTok is now seeking to address the security concerns that has been at the center of efforts to ban the app with a new feature called "Security Checkup." Now available for users, the latest tool from helps users ensure that their accounts are safe from threats available online.

TikTok's Security Checkup Wants to Help You With Security

According to a new announcement from TikTok, the platform now looks to help users have peace of mind with a new tool called Security Checkup. The tool's goal is to help users evaluate the security measures that they are taking to keep their accounts safe, and it is looking to help users keep up their defenses up from the looming threats present in the online world.

The company calls this their "all-in-one security dashboard," and they want to make the process of securing one's account easy and efficient as everything will be located in one place.

Users only need to go to their profile and access "Settings and privacy," and then choose the "Security & permissions" menu to find Security Checkup.

Review and Secure Your Accounts With This New Tool

TikTok's Security Checkup tool will help review a user's account and find the gaps or lapses in security.

TikTok's tool will then suggest several methods to add more security to accounts, such as linking phone numbers and emails as backup logins, enabling two-step verification, checking the devices where they are logged in, enabling Passkeys, and spotting suspicious activities.

TikTok and Its Issues with Privacy and Security

Last year, TikTok faced a lot of scrutiny from the United States and was labeled as a national security threat because of its owner's, ByteDance, Chinese origins and alleged ties to its government.

This led to the Foreign Adversary act to be passed, which former President Joe Biden signed and had US lawmakers rallying for support.

TikTok is also one of the many social media apps that have been questioned over their negative effects on underaged kids. Not only was TikTok questioned over its effect on kids' mental health, but also the safety of these underaged users on the platform.

Over the past years, TikTok's security has been significantly questioned as the company allegedly leverages user data for ads among third-party clients. Since then, TikTok has tried to set the record straight and improve its privacy and security measures for users, with the new security tool being a manifestation of that effort.

Originally published on Tech Times