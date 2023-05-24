KEY POINTS Tina Turner had a net worth of $250 million before she died

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died in Switzerland on Wednesday

Turner reportedly passed away after a long battle with an illness

Tina Turner is dead.

Turner, who earned the title the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, passed away in Switzerland Wednesday after battling an illness for a long time. She was 83.

"Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock'n Roll" has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement to People. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

The singer had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach. She earned her Swiss citizenship in 2013. She had battled numerous serious health problems, including stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.

With a career that spanned six decades, the American-born Swiss singer had a net worth of $250 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time and sold over 200 million records worldwide.

She won 12 Grammy Awards, including three Grammy Hall of Fame awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement. She retired in 2009.

Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021. In the same year, she sold her music, likeness and image rights to BMG Rights Management for $50 million.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, Tennessee. Her career began when she and her sister frequented St. Louis nightclubs, where they met Ike Turner and performed with his band, the Kings of Rhythm.

Ike was impressed with her singing skills that she was a featured vocalist with the band. In 1960, Ike wrote the song "A Fool in Love" for singer Art Lassiter and Turner was supposed to sing background vocals. However, Lassiter didn't show up, and Ike had her sing the lead part since he had already paid for the studio time.

Ike intended to use the track as a demo, but local DJ Dave Dixon convinced him to send it to the R&B label Sue Records president, Juggy Murray.

Murray was impressed with the record and bought it for $25,000 advance for the rights to the song. Ike gave Tina the stage name "Tina Turner" and trademarked the name.

Turner became the frontwoman for the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, catapulting her and her then-husband, Ike, to fame for their electrifying acts of the 1960s, including their high-octane covers of "Proud Mary," "Come Together" and "I Want to Take You Higher."

Turner reinvented herself in the '70s and became one of the best highest-selling female artists on the planet following the release of her hit songs "What's Love Got to Do with It," "The Best" and "Private Dancer."

The team behind Turner's official Instagram also confirmed the news on the platform. They shared a black and white photo of the legendary singer and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption celebrating her life and accomplishments.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the caption read. "Today, we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."