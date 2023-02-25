KEY POINTS T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed strolling along a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, this week

Holmes went topless in black shorts, while Robach sported a tiny yellow bikini

Holmes and Robach were seen enjoying a romantic dinner later that evening

T.J. Holmes was photographed getting handsy with Amy Robach as their romantic getaway in Mexico continues.

The former "GMA3" co-hosts looked loved up while strolling along a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Friday.

In exclusive photos obtained by Daily Mail, Holmes was captured touching Robach's backside while they were walking.

She wore a tiny yellow bikini and the $650 David Yurman promise ring hung on a $350 Tiffany chain that she received from Holmes for her 50th birthday earlier this month.

Holmes, 45, went topless, wearing just low-slung black shorts and carrying two cream tote bags for the outing. Both journalists wore sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sun.

Later that evening, the couple had a romantic dinner at a kitschy local joint, where they enjoyed some drinks and were seen smooching and canoodling.

They were also photographed holding hands and sharing a laugh. In one snap, he put his arm around her shoulders as she wrapped hers around his waist.

For their dinner date, Robach, 50, wore a black high-waisted, form-skimming, floral skirt paired with a white deep-V T-shirt. Holmes opted for a black muscle shirt and chinos.

The couple flew to Mexico earlier this month, just three weeks after they were both fired from "GMA3" and ABC.

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air in early December 2022 after the Daily Mail published photos of them cozying up together on multiple occasions despite being married to other people. At the time, one of the images published by the outlet showed Holmes tapping Robach's bum during a secret getaway in upstate New York.

Holmes has since filed for divorce from his wife of 10 years, Marilee Fiebig. Page Six and Daily Mail reported that Robach is also in the process of finalizing a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue.

Following an internal investigation, ABC announced in January that Robach and Holmes were not returning to "GMA3."

The pair have been inseparable since news of their romance made headlines.

Last week, Robach was photographed giving Holmes a kiss while at a poolside resort in Puerto Vallarta.

However, their public displays of affection have not sat well with Holmes' now-estranged wife. Fiebig released a statement in January slamming the couple's lack of discretion.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Fiebig's lawyer Stephanie Lehman said in a statement. "To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," the attorney added.