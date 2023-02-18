KEY POINTS Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted in Mexico Wednesday

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have spent Valentine's Day overseas.

Weeks after their departure from ABC, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, flew to Mexico for a vacation. They were spotted getting touchy-feely while out in the streets of Puerto Vallarta Wednesday.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the former "GMA3" co-anchors looked happy as they walk side-by-side along the city's streets a day after Valentine's Day. One snap showed them holding onto each other's waists as they greeted some fans.

Daily Mail also published photos of the pair packing on the PDA, laughing and enjoying their time together while at a poolside resort in Puerto Vallarta.

In one shot, Robach leaned down to kiss Holmes, who was seated in a chair.

Holmes sported multi-colored trucks, while Robach flaunted her curves in a $75 Calzedonia Hollywood black bikini. She was also snapped wearing the $650 David Yurman Unity Cable "promise ring" hung on a $350 gold Tiffany chain that Holmes reportedly bought for her days before her 50th birthday earlier this month.

The couple's Mexico getaway came weeks after they reportedly received generous severance packages from ABC after officially leaving "GMA3."

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air in early December 2022 after the Daily Mail published photos of them cozying up together on multiple occasions despite being married to other people.

Holmes has since filed for divorce from his wife of 10 years, Marilee Fiebig. Page Six reported that Robach is also in the process of divorcing her husband, Andrew Shue.

Following an internal investigation, ABC announced in January that Robach and Holmes were not returning to "GMA3."

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the network said in a statement. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The pair are no longer hiding their relationship and have been inseparable since news of their romance made headlines.

One source previously told Us Weekly that Robach and Holmes have been relying on each other because they lost a lot of friends after their alleged affair was made public.

"Amy and T.J. are sticking together and putting on a united front. They really only have each other right now," the unnamed source said.

The insider added that the two journalists "are in love" and have no issues flaunting their romance.

"They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now," the source told the outlet. "They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to."