Toilet Paper Hoarding Reported Across Country As Social Media Fuels False Fears Of Port Strike Shortage
Experts say toilet paper is largely a local product and its supply will not be affected by the strike
People panic buying toilet paper in anticipation of a shortage after Tuesday's port strike has caused an actual shortage.
45,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) walked off of their jobs at midnight on Tuesday in a huge strike that could cause 36 ports across the East and Gulf coasts to shut down.
"The Ocean Carriers represented by USMX want to enjoy rich billion-dollar profits that they are making in 2024, while they offer ILA Longshore Workers an unacceptable wage package that we reject," ILA said in a statement. "ILA longshore workers deserve to be compensated for the important work they do keeping American commerce moving and growing."
Reports on social media depicting empty shelves in grocery stores and lines out the door that have fueled the toilet paper panic, which is reminiscent of the pandemic era.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on the low supply of toilet paper in local stores.
"Toilet paper is always the first to go. ILA strike started last night halting imports and exports from Maine to Texas," wrote Greene. "We shouldn't be dependent on foreign countries for all of our needs! Put America FIRST!!!"
However, USA Today reported that, according to experts, the nation's supply of toilet paper will not be affected by the strikes, which will impact products imported into the U.S., such as bananas, alcohol and seafood. According to the California-based Center for Land Use Interpretation, 90% of toilet paper used within the US is produced locally.
