The world is 'entering a new era of innovation in media production': Livepeer CEO Doug Petkanics

Livepeer AI offers affordable AI inference and comprehensive video tooling, among others

Decentralized video infrastructure network for live and on-demand streaming Livepeer today launched Livepeer AI, paving the way for an open and decentralized future for artificial intelligence video.

Livepeer AI, which offers ultra-low-cost compute and open-source AI models for the creation of generative videos, was launched at the Token2049 conference in Singapore that brought together leading voices in the cryptocurrency space.

What's Special About Livepeer AI?

AI is reshaping the media landscape, and developers are faced with significant barriers in integrating generative video into their applications. For one, GPU costs have been skyrocketing due to limited access to specialized hardware. There is also growing demand for computational resources, driving up GPU operation costs.

With Livepeer AI, generative video creators are provided with low computing costs and open-source AI models that they can use to enhance their projects, regardless of their fluency in AI technology.

Livepeer AI equips developers with the necessary tools to rapidly integrate cutting-edge video capabilities into their apps, accelerating the media's transition to the generative age, said Livepeer CEO and co-founder Doug Petkanics.

"The full launch of Livepeer AI marks a pivotal moment in the democratization of AI-powered video creation. By harnessing our global decentralized network, we're not just reducing costs; we're entering a new era of innovation in media production, enabling builders and developers to create without limits," Petkanics said in a statement shared with International Business Times.

Some of Livepeer AI's Key Features

Livepeer AI's low-cost compute offering is already a huge win for developers, but it has other features that promise a more efficient means of processing AI for media, including:

Affordable AI Inference: Utilizing a global network of decentralized nodes, Livepeer AI significantly reduces the cost of GPU compute for AI inference, making high-performance capabilities accessible to all developers.

Utilizing a global network of decentralized nodes, Livepeer AI significantly reduces the cost of GPU compute for AI inference, making high-performance capabilities accessible to all developers. Limitless Scalability : The platform offers on-demand scaling without the need for long-term commitments or hardware investments, allowing developers to grow their applications seamlessly.

: The platform offers on-demand scaling without the need for long-term commitments or hardware investments, allowing developers to grow their applications seamlessly. Comprehensive Video Tooling: From video generation to upscaling and subtitling, Livepeer AI provides end-to-end support for the entire video development process.

From video generation to upscaling and subtitling, Livepeer AI provides end-to-end support for the entire video development process. Open Access: By removing gatekeepers, Livepeer AI ensures that anyone can access and contribute to AI infrastructure development, fostering innovation and collaboration.

By removing gatekeepers, Livepeer AI ensures that anyone can access and contribute to AI infrastructure development, fostering innovation and collaboration. Content Authenticity: As a member of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), Livepeer is committed to combating misinformation by providing verifiable content authenticity throughout the media lifecycle.

The Transformative Future Of AI Video

Livepeer is on a mission to helping unlock new opportunities for decentralized innovation, and with Livepeer AI, it has reached a significant milestone in providing the world with an open media infrastructure that will fuel a new era of AI-enabled creativity accessible to all.

"The potential of generative AI in video creation is immense. Yet the barriers to entry remain high for many developers. Livepeer AI makes it possible for innovators of all kinds to participate in shaping the future of digital media with generative video tooling," Petkanics said.

In the future, developers on Livepeer AI will eventually be able to bring their own models, weights and fine-tunings, and also deploy custom LoRAs on top of existing models within the network. Such flexibility will allow developers to design bespoke workflows to support any type of AI media compute they can imagine.

Livepeer is pushing the boundaries of media creation and distribution. Founded in 2017 with a mission to make high-quality video streaming and processing accessible to developers worldwide, the decentralized protocol is providing cost-effective and scalability solutions to help developers keep up with video infrastructure's ballooning costs.