KEY POINTS Tom Brady marked Valentine's Day by sharing a quote from yogi Sadhguru

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Valentine's Day by posting photos of her kissing and playing with her two dogs

Brady recently said that he will be focusing on his family post-retirement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their first Valentine's Day since their breakup apart.

Brady, 45, who just retired from the NFL, shared a cryptic message about love Tuesday, four months after finalizing his divorce from the Brazilian supermodel.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reposted a quote from Sadhguru, a popular yogi and mystic, via his Instagram Stories.

"Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion," the quote read, Page Six reported.

Brady also uploaded a series of sweet photos of his children on the most romantic day of the year. He shares two kids — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — with Bündchen, and 15-year-old John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"True love," the athlete wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Benjamin hugging Vivian. "The sweetest."

"HVD," Brady wrote with three heart emojis alongside a photo of Jack holding a puppy.

Meanwhile, Bündchen celebrated her first Valentine's Day post-divorce by sharing snaps of her kissing and snuggling up to two of her dogs, Lua and Fluffy.

"Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!" she wrote on Instagram along with three red heart emojis.

A number of fans and followers agreed with the former Victoria's Secret Angel and praised her for being a good fur mom.

"Animals are something special on this earth," one user commented on her post. Another follower opined, "Yes! They are better than people."

"I remember your little dog Vida! You've always been the most loving fur-mama!" a different follower added.

However, some expressed their sadness over the end of Bündchen and the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 13-year marriage.

"This hurts. Much as I love dogs, not seeing Tom in this hurts," one fan wrote.

For months, it was rumored that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL and return for his 23rd season last year had caused problems in his marriage and led to a fight between him and Bündchen.

The pair never addressed the rumors of marital strife but shocked fans when they announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022.

On Feb. 1, Brady announced for the second time that he was retiring from playing football, insisting that this time it was for good. The supermodel left a supportive message for her ex-husband in the comments section of his Instagram post.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen commented, alongside a prayer emoji.

Brady recently said that he will be focusing on his family following his retirement.

"I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being," he said in an episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast. "I'll feel some different things, I'm sure, as things go along, but you know, I'm doing great."

The former NFL star added that he's "excited" for "another great opportunity ahead."