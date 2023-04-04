KEY POINTS Ariana Madix looked stunning in her skin-baring revenge dress for the "VPR" Season 10 reunion

Many fans approved of Madix's red-hot reunion dress

Madix said her ex Tom Sandoval's "eyes are gonna bleed" after seeing her look

Ariana Madix is on fire in her "revenge dress" for the upcoming "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion.

On Monday, Bravo released images from the hotly anticipated reunion, which is expected to feature Madix's confrontation with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and their co-star Raquel Leviss, whose months-long affair led to Madix and the musician's breakup in early March.

The photos revealed that Madix wore a skintight cutout red dress that showed off her toned physique, with only two pieces of fabric covering part of her chest and abs.

She finished her look with a matching manicure. She accessorized her gown with silver rings and rocked pin-straight hair for the sultry look.

Leviss, on the other hand, donned a more subdued shoulder-baring silk dress that showed lots of leg.

Sandoval showed up to the reunion in a classic suit with a Gucci belt, chunky loafers and a partly unbuttoned dress shirt.

"VPR" fans showered Madix with praise on Twitter, impressed by her "revenge dress."

THE #PumpRules Reunion looks are here!!!! Which one is your fav? #PumpRulesReunion pic.twitter.com/BIidZMhQqI — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) April 3, 2023

"Revenge dress, indeed. She's got the abs to pull it off, too. Rachel looks like she wrapped herself in one of Sandoval's bed sheets and called it a day," one commented. Another added, "Revenge dress... My first thought: Ariana brought it."

"Revenge ABS, too! LOL. Girl has been taking her pain to the GYM!" a third user tweeted.

Other fans shared their thoughts on the other cast members' looks for the reunion, which was filmed on March 23.

"Ariana wins and Rachel [sic] comes in second. The rest are meh. Lala [Kent] and Scheana [Shay] look like they are wearing Fashion Nova and [Katie Maloney's] dress would be better without the train," one commenter wrote.

"Ariana looks great. Katie's dress is appropriate for sitting down. Don't like the print of Lala's dress. Scheana looks good. James [Kennedy] is consistent (not bad not great). The rest are a snooze fest," a different user said.

Back in March, reunion host Andy Cohen teased that Madix wore a revenge dress to the taping.

"Ariana, is it safe to say you're wearing a revenge dress today?" he asked via Instagram Stories without showing her.

"I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? ... I think his eyes are gonna bleed," the reality star replied, referring to her ex.

Madix broke up with Sandoval last month after she allegedly found a sexually explicit video of Leviss in his phone. She also discovered that her then-boyfriend and her then-pal had been communicating inappropriately for months.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," an unnamed source told People at the time. "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

Since then, the TomTom co-owner and the 28-year-old pageant queen appeared to have decided to stick together.

On Sunday, Sandoval was spotted stopping by Leviss' apartment in North Hollywood, California, to help her pack for a trip. He was seen helping put Leviss' two very large suitcases and carry-on bag into a car before driving her to the airport.

After dropping Leviss off, Sandoval was seen returning to the home in Los Angeles' Valley Village enclave that he continues to share with Madix.

Fans can keep up with the drama when "Vanderpump Rules" airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.