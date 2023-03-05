KEY POINTS Ariana Madix broke up with Tom Sandoval after she allegedly found out he was having an affair with Raquel Leviss

Sandoval and Leviss allegedly planned to tell Madix about the affair before the news broke Friday

A person claiming to be Leviss' friend said the co-stars wear lightning bolt necklaces to signify their love for each other

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss allegedly planned to come clean about their affair before it was discovered by his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, reports have claimed.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ, Page Six and People, reported Friday that Madix broke up with her boyfriend of nearly 10 years after she allegedly found out that Sandoval had been communicating "inappropriately" with their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star and friend for "months."

An unnamed insider claimed to Page Six that before the news broke, Leviss and Sandoval had been planning "for weeks" to tell Madix about the alleged affair.

But before they could, Madix made the discovery Wednesday, when she attended her then-boyfriend's show in Los Angeles with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. During the show, Madix allegedly saw on Sandoval's phone a selfie video that was sexual in nature from Leviss and the pair's history of inappropriate texts, People reported.

Page Six's sources were unsure whether Sandavol, 39, and Leviss, 28, planned to confess to Madix, 37, on camera for "Vanderpump Rules" but said the idea to come clean had been "ruminating for weeks."

Now that they are both single, Leviss and Sandoval "want to be together," a second unnamed insider told Page Six.

On Saturday, Sandoval released a statement after his alleged affair with Leviss and subsequent split from Madix made headlines.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur [sic] anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation ... Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing," Sandoval wrote via Instagram.

He also apologized to his fans and loved ones without directly addressing the cheating allegations.

"I need some time to address everything else," he wrote. "Sorry for everything."

Although the allegations have not been confirmed, a Reddit user who claims to be a friend of Leviss' alleged that the former pageant contestant and Sandoval are in love and have been saying "I love you" to each other. The unnamed insider also claimed that the two have been wearing matching lightning bolt necklaces to signify their love for each other.

Leviss and Sandoval have both been photographed wearing lightning bolt necklaces on different occasions.

The tipster claimed that Leviss' pals knew of their relationship but that the reality star hadn't told her "Vanderpump Rules" castmates. The source also alleged that Sandoval's bandmates were aware of it because the two would frequently hook up after shows.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

An anonymous source told People that Sandoval's alleged affair with Leviss "has been going on for upwards of six months" and that Madix was "completely blindsided" by the discovery.

The insider claimed that "devastated doesn't even scratch the surface" of how Madix feels, adding: "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

Hours after the news of the split broke, Sandoval was photographed loading a suitcase and duffel bag into a car and leaving his and Madix's shared home in Los Angeles Friday.

However, Sandoval's rep told E! News that the reality star has not moved out of their house. According to the rep, the baggage contained gear and costumes for a concert Sandoval's band played later that evening in Anaheim, California, and the person with him is his bandmate.