KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval said he is "really happy" to see Ariana Madix moving on with a new man

The TomTom co-owner said he saw Madix's photos with fitness influencer Daniel Wai at Coachella

Sandoval claimed he broke up with Madix weeks before she discovered his affair with Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval is thrilled that his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix appears to be moving on from their nine-year relationship.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 40, told TMZ that he was "really happy" for Madix, 37, following reports that his former girlfriend was spotted canoodling and kissing fitness influencer Daniel Wai at Coachella over the weekend.

When asked if she saw the photos of Madix moving on at the California music festival, Sandoval said, "Yes. I love that."

An anonymous source previously told People that Madix was having fun at Coachella.

"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious," the tipster said. "What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

TMZ obtained photos and videos of Madix and Wai hugging and locking lips during the festival.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star has been sharing their whereabouts on her Instagram Story, and she's all over his account as well. They danced the night away on Day 2 of Coachella and even posed for a sweet selfie.

Madix and Wai's sighting came one month after she broke up with Sandoval amid his off-camera affair with Raquel Leviss.

Both the musician and Leviss have since issued apologies for their involvement in the cheating scandal.

Sandoval's reaction to Madix moving on likely won't come as a surprise to fans as he claimed during an interview on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" last week that he broke up with Madix on Valentine's Day, weeks before she found out about the affair, but that she had allegedly been in denial.

"I sit down to talk to her, and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship,'" he said of Madix's alleged response when he broke up with her. "I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.'"

Sandoval claimed that he was always on the phone with Leviss, but Madix just turned a blind eye.

"She had heard things and seen things about Raquel but was very much turning a blind eye or just trusting me, I guess," Sandoval alleged. "I was seeing Raquel as often as I could — which I know that sounds horrible — and FaceTiming her all the time and, like, Ariana didn't even notice because that's just how separate our lives were."

The TomTom co-owner claimed that Madix only accepted that they were over after she found a video of the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant that was sexual in nature in his phone.

Despite their split, Madix and Sandoval are still living together in their shared home in San Fernando Valley, California, Us Weekly reported