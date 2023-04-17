KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval reportedly saved Raquel Leviss' number under the name "Jamie" in his phone

The TomTom co-owner would call Leviss "Jamie" to his pals on occasion, according to reports

Ariana Madix reportedly didn't crack his pet name for Leviss when she was with Sandoval but was now aware of it

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss allegedly used code names to hide their affair from Ariana Madix, a new report has claimed.

Sandoval allegedly suggested the idea of creating fake names for each other on their phones when he was seeing Leviss behind his now ex-girlfriend's back, and the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant was happy to go along with it, TMZ and Radar Online reported, citing unnamed sources connected to the three "Vanderpump Rules" stars. International Business Times could not independently verify these claims.

They reportedly picked basic names for each other. The bar owner allegedly saved Leviss' contact information on his cellphone as "Jamie," but her nickname for him remains unknown.

Those close to Sandoval and Leviss were allegedly aware of their use of pseudonyms because Sandoval used "Jamie" in-person on occasion.

Madix allegedly never "cracked the code" when she was still in a relationship with Sandoval, but she's reportedly now aware of the pet names.

Page Six said Leviss' rep had no comment when asked about the reports. Meanwhile, Sandoval's rep did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment.

News broke in early March that Madix dumped Sandoval after nine years together after she found a sexually explicit video of Leviss in his phone. Madix also discovered that her then-boyfriend and her now-former friend had been communicating inappropriately for months.

However, the 40-year-old TomTom co-owner claimed during his interview on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" last week that Madix, 37, allegedly turned "a blind eye" to his tryst with Leviss.

"She had heard things and seen things about Raquel but was very much turning a blind eye or just trusting me, I guess," Sandoval claimed to Howie Mandel. "I was seeing Raquel as often as I could — which I know that sounds horrible — and FaceTiming her all the time and, like, Ariana didn't even notice because that's just how separate our lives were."

Sandoval claimed that he broke up with Madix on Feb. 14, weeks before his affair with Leviss made headlines, but that his ex was "completely in denial and not accepting it."

"I sit down to talk to her, and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship,'" he said of Madix's alleged response. "I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.'"

Sandoval claimed that he suggested to Madix that they keep quiet about their split and "figure out a way to navigate this," though he did not disclose his secret romance with Leviss at the time.

He claimed Madix continued to act as if they were in a relationship until a March 1 concert for his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, where she looked through his phone and discovered his affair with Leviss.

Meanwhile, Leviss' rep recently confirmed that the reality star has since checked into a mental health treatment facility. The rep said that Bravo and production "were aware" and are "in support of her journey towards better mental health."