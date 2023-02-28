KEY POINTS Tom Sizemore's doctors have "recommended end-of-life decision," his manager says

Sizemore's family has asked for privacy and thanked everyone for their prayers and messages

Sizemore's manager, Charles Lago, said the family will provide another update Wednesday

Tom Sizemore's family will make an end-of-life decision for the actor, who suffered a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18 due to a stroke.

The 61-year-old actor's manager, Charles Lago, gave the update via a statement obtained by Variety and TMZ, revealing that doctors told Sizemore's family that there is no hope for recovery.

"Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," Lago said in a statement Monday.

The statement continued, "We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

The "Saving Private Ryan" star collapsed in his home in Los Angeles on Feb. 18 and was transported to the hospital by paramedics. He was found to have suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke.

He has remained in critical condition since and is in a coma under intensive care.

Sizemore first gained fame in the '90s after starring in films such as "Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man," "Passenger 57," "True Romance" and "Natural Born Killers." However, he got his big break when he starred alongside Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Edward Burns and more in 1998's "Saving Private Ryan."

Throughout his career, he has worked with various directors, including Michael Mann, Martin Scorsese, Peter Hyams, Carl Franklin, Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott and Michael Bay.

He also appeared in "Strange Days" and the 1995 crime drama "Heat." He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a mini-series or motion picture for TV for his performance in the 1999 thriller-crime movie "Witness Protection," Sky News reported.

Sizemore was convicted in 2003 of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss, Variety noted. He was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for the suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same charge.

In 2017, he pleaded no contest to two charges of domestic violence after being arrested a few months earlier on suspicion of assaulting his partner.

In 2005, Sizemore was sentenced to several months in jail after he was caught trying to fake a urine test. In 2017, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Two years later, in 2019, he was arrested for possession of "various illegal narcotics."

Sizemore previously opened up about his struggles with substance abuse on "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew" and "Dr. Phil" while discussing his legal troubles.