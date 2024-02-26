The business world is changing with newer technologies keeping sustainable development goals in mind. With these ever-evolving work cultures, the new generation and the old need to upskill. To boost this, a young Edtech university is pioneering a transformative vision for education.

Founded just three years ago, Tomorrow University has quickly become a trailblazer in sustainable business education with hundreds of new students already having joined. With a mission to reach 1 million change-makers by 2030, the institution is adapting and driving change at full speed.

Christian Rebernik, Co-CEO of Tomorrow University and a veteran with 20+ years in technology and entrepreneurship articulates the institution's vision, "Our goal is to transcend the traditional boundaries of education. Sustainability isn't just a part of our curriculum; it's the core of our identity."

The university believes that many individuals seek career upskilling, while others are in their early stages, and wants to ensure that graduates are well-prepared for the future and excel in their chosen fields. In the face of changing times, Tomorrow University (ToU) has revolutionized the learning experience. Unlike conventional structures, the institution offers fully remote programs designed to be adaptable and flexible. The emphasis is on real-world challenges inspired by actual business scenarios, enabling learners to build competencies in real-time.

Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-CEO and an academic entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience, highlights the significance of this approach, stating, "We're just preparing students for the present while equipping them for the challenges of the future. Our approach empowers individuals to forge their own path and contribute to a more sustainable, equitable future."

Tomorrow University's commitment to sustainability goes beyond lip service. The institution has positioned itself as a skill-focused university embedding the UN Sustainable Development Goals in its curriculum. Six new MBA programs have recently been launched, focusing on sustainability across various fields such as ESG management, Greentech and AI, New Work, climate accounting, and building sustainable brands.

"We have created a global community of working professionals to create a dynamic and critical discussion environment and bring together individuals from diverse fields who share a passion for sustainable tech and business practices," explains Rebernik.

The University doesn't just preach sustainability; it practices it. ToU has collaborated with industry experts and sustainability leaders such as Kelp Blue and Grover. In addition to integrating sustainable practices into the institution, Tomorrow University offers students unparalleled online learning experiences, with the recent addition of Apple Vision Pro headsets for a US-only MBA program. This showcases the institution's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology while addressing environmental concerns.

The university's ties to various industries allow students to work directly with companies on projects, creating a win-win situation for both. This hands-on approach ensures that students not only learn theoretical concepts but also gain practical insights and skills that are immediately applicable in the real world.

ToU has developed a comprehensive competency framework, which serves as the pillar of its academic programs. This pedagogical foundation ensures learners develop the necessary skills for adapting to a rapidly changing business environment. "Investing in education, especially when it comes to upscaling knowledge, is an investment in the future. Our goal is to prepare learners for current and future challenges across society, the environment, and the economy. Taking this approach enables them to lead purpose-filled lives. Our students are uniquely prepared to adapt to evolving workforce demands and continuously strive to create positive impacts," states Dr. Funke.

Tomorrow University enables learners to design impactful careers by connecting a global community of mission-driven professionals committed to driving systems change through sustainable business practices, collaboration, and collective intelligence.