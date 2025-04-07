Top investors are sharply criticizing President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff strategy, warning that it could trigger a market collapse and erode confidence in the U.S. economy, following a significant market downturn.

For weeks, Wall Street's elite investors remained silent as Trump's tariff plans took shape, the Wall Street Journal reported. However, after a recent two-day market crash, many have spoken out, including those who had previously supported the Trump administration.

The tariffs, aimed at increasing pressure on other countries to negotiate trade terms, have sparked concerns about their broader economic impact.

The U.S. stock market took a massive hit last week, losing trillions of dollars, and many prominent investors are now voicing alarm. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called for a 90-day pause in the tariff actions, warning of a potential "economic nuclear winter" if the situation continues.

The country is 100% behind the president on fixing a global system of tariffs that has disadvantaged the country. But, business is a confidence game and confidence depends on trust.



President @realDonaldTrump has elevated the tariff issue to the most important geopolitical… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 6, 2025

"We are in the process of destroying confidence in our country as a trading partner, as a place to do business, and as a market to invest capital," Ackman said in a post to X.

Other investors, including Howard Marks and Stan Druckenmiller, have expressed concerns that the tariffs are damaging the U.S.'s reputation as a global trading partner and could lead to economic isolation.

Despite these warnings, some financial executives have attempted to communicate their concerns privately with White House officials, though there is a lack of open dialogue between the administration and the financial sector.

Originally published on Latin Times