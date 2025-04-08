A top Republican pollster is warning that President Donald Trump's tariffs and its effects are "exactly the opposite" of why voters supported him in the November election.

Speaking to Politico, Whit Ayres said that Trump was "elected in part to lower inflation and juice the economy." "Higher prices and slower growth are exactly the opposite of what Americans voted for," he added.

Trump has firmly stood by his decision to impose sweeping tariffs, saying on Monday that it is an "honor" for him to do so. He has also dismissed the fact that markets have plummeted since, equating it to taking medicine.

"We have one shot at this and no other president is going to do this. It's an honor to do it because we have been destroyed. We are $36 trillion in debt for a reason. We'll be talking to China, to a lot of different countries. We'll seek to make a really fair deal for the U.S., not for others. This is America first. Other people in the Oval Office put America last," Trump said on Monday at the Oval Office following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We have an opportunity to change the fabric of our country. We have an opportunity to reset the table on trade."

Some Republicans are publicly expressing concern about the electoral impact of the tariffs. Senator Ted Cruz, a staunch supporter of Trump, said they could result in an electoral "bloodbath" in next year's midterm elections.

In an episode of his podcast Verdict last week, Cruz said the tariffs pose "enormous risks" for the U.S. economy, as long-term levies would boost inflation and have a continued negative impact on markets.

Cruz then relayed a potential negative outcome. "If the result is our trading partners jack up their tariffs and we have high tariffs everywhere, I think that is a bad outcome for America," Cruz continued before conceding that consumers will end up paying more as a result. "My hope is these tariffs are short lived and they serve as leverage to lower tariffs across the globe," he added.

Other reports also show that GOP members are growing increasingly anxious about their electoral prospects, urging party leaders to focus on pocketbook issues.

Inside the GOP, there is a growing sense that the party should get back to basics and focus on the pocketbook issues that many voters sent them to Washington to address, Politico reports. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is also worried that Republican members seeking higher office could cost him the speaker's gavel.

Originally published on Latin Times