In the United States, approximately 20% to 30% of students experience mathematics anxiety, with 67% of teachers acknowledging it as a significant challenge in their classrooms. Consequently, research shows that higher teacher mathematics anxiety is associated with lower student achievement. This is partially mediated by the perception of the learners that their educator believes not everyone can be excellent at the subject.

The study argues that teachers and the teaching strategies they utilize play a pivotal role in shaping their students' mathematics achievement. Effective teaching methods are, therefore, needed. Elephant Learning's Mathematics Coaching responds to this need by emphasizing individualized, one-on-one interactions that offer continuous support throughout the academic year. It leverages data-driven insights to tailor interventions that address teachers' specific needs.

Aditya Nagrath, PhD, founder of Elephant Learning, developed Mathematics Coaching upon observing that the current system of mathematics teachers' development requires more support. He points to the critical concern regarding mathematics anxiety, which affects students and educators.

"Our coaches meet teachers through the Elephant Learning platform so the latter can receive feedback and improve their instructional methods instead of relying on broad training," Dr. Nagrath explains. The integration of technology through Elephant Learning further empowers teachers by offering real-time, adaptive learning experiences that complement their unique teaching styles and ensure ongoing professional growth.

The coaching program encompasses a three-tiered course that caters to educators at varying stages of their professional journey. The foundational tier provides essential support through a series of scheduled one-on-one coaching sessions spread over the academic year. Regular recorded sessions supplement it for reinforced learning. Participants in this tier also receive a signed copy of Dr. Nagrath's book, Treating Mathematics Anxiety, which offers strategies to address emotional barriers in the classroom.

The premier tier is more beneficial to those seeking a more intensive engagement, as it increases the frequency and depth of coaching interactions and guaranteed results. Meanwhile, the mastery tier, the pinnacle of the program, offers unlimited one-on-one coaching sessions as well as continuous support through recorded sessions. It demonstrates an ongoing, adaptive approach to professional development that leaves no challenge unaddressed.

Elephant Learning's Mathematics Coaching not only helps with the professional development of individual educators. It also initiates a broader transformation within the education system. Teachers who engage in this program can be more confident as they become more prepared to tackle classroom challenges, enabling them to inspire their students to achieve greater academic heights.

The ripple effect is evident. As educators grow through sustained, targeted support, the entire learning ecosystem benefits. A more equitable and innovative educational landscape is then created.