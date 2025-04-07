Poverty affects thousands of young adults in inner-city communities, and many struggle to break from it. It's easy to assume that individuals in these situations can simply get a job and improve their circumstances. However, the reality is complex. These young adults remain trapped in a cycle of economic instability (and spiritual hopelessness) without intervention. Franklinton Rising understands this deeply. In fact, it was founded to change this trajectory.

Franklinton Rising is a nonprofit organization that aims to break the cycle of economic and spiritual poverty. It's known for providing at-risk young adults with practical workplace skills in the construction trades while providing a supportive community that encourages personal and professional growth. Besides transforming lives, Franklinton Rising's work revitalizes the physical landscape of inner-city neighborhoods, making it a place of opportunity rather than despair.

A group of men involved with an organization that has long been active in the inner city, providing programs for middle and high school students, has planted the seeds of Franklinton Rising. The programs helped young people build positive relationships, engage in sports, and develop a spiritual foundation. However, as these students reached adulthood, there were few viable opportunities to transition into stable careers.

The founders of Franklinton Rising also identified another problem, which involves abandoned homes and blighted properties. They saw an opportunity to address both problems by training young adults in the building trades while rehabilitating the neighborhood. "We wasted no time turning this vision into reality," shares Tom Heffner, President. "We purchased our first boarded-up houses, recruited young trainees, and taught them both the practical and life skills they would need to succeed in the workplace."

The organization's efforts stem from the founders' belief that sustainable change comes from investing in people. They made it their mission to create a community where residents can thrive. To achieve this, they focused on equipping young adults with practical skills, fostering strong character, instilling a sense of purpose, creating a sense of self-worth, and a belief that they can grow and succeed.

Franklinton Rising's approach is two-fold. It exposes young people to essential hard skills such as carpentry, electrical work, and plumbing through hands-on training. At the same time, it emphasizes the workplace behaviors and mindsets necessary for long-term success. The organization understands that soft skills like teamwork, communication, leadership, and accountability are as important as practical skills. "These are the qualities that would enable them not just to get a job but to build a career and a future," Heffner stresses.

Mentorship is a core aspect of the program. Trainees receive guidance from experienced mentors (both on and off the job) who teach technical skills and help them set goals, navigate personal challenges, and develop their faith. Structured progress evaluations are also delivered to ensure trainees grow professionally and personally.

However, the journey doesn't stop there. They help these young adults overcome the obstacles that poverty brings about. Whether that be destructive relationships, inadequate housing, lack of transportation, or a sense of security.

"We help our trainees obtain a driver's license, and if needed, provide financial support for the procurement of a vehicle," Heffner adds. "On the employment side, we network our trainees with great companies within the building trades until they are hired and then maintain a coaching relationship." These initiatives show that the nonprofit is committed to guiding young adults beyond training.

"It's also our goal to provide the trade industry with employees they can rely on—individuals who are not just interested in construction but are dependable and responsible," the president remarks. "Many of the young adults we work with come from difficult backgrounds. Just showing up is a struggle. But with our help, they learn how important it is to be reliable, accountable, and dedicated."

The nonprofit is also involved in revitalizing the community's physical landscape through housing projects—a natural extension of its mission. Franklinton Rising acquires, renovates, and constructs new homes to create modern, durable, and innovative affordable housing options for low-income families. These projects provide much-needed housing and serve as a training ground for trainees.

Breaking the cycle of poverty catalyzes a ripple effect on families, communities, and society. A young adult acquiring stable employment does more than support themselves. They set a new precedent for their family and prove that it's possible to become financially independent and undergo personal growth. This shift naturally creates a new generation of role models who redefine what success looks like in their communities.

Ultimately, entire communities begin to transform as more people escape poverty. A workforce with higher employment rates relies less on government assistance. What does this imply? Local economies can become stronger, and public spending on social benefits can be reduced. Also, following financial stability is crime reduction. Those who once saw illegal activity as their only option now have sustainable careers. This lessens the burden on law enforcement and alleviates strain on the prison system. The outcome of this ripple effect is a safer and more productive society.

Still, Heffner emphasizes that first and foremost, true transformation entails shifting mindsets and cultivating a sense of purpose. "We always tell our trainees that if they don't have a sense that life has meaning, that there's something greater than themselves, they'll never escape the cycles of poverty, no matter how much training they receive. That's why faith is central to what we do."

Franklinton Rising is thrilled to expand its reach and impact. However, it acknowledges that this venture is only possible with additional support, which can be through funding, partnerships, or simply spreading the word about its mission. Supporting initiatives like Franklinton Rising means empowering young people to change their life trajectory and in turn transform their neighborhoods, communities, and society as a whole.