Scott wrote, "A beauty," in the comments section of the post amid reports that they split earlier this year

Fans were surprised to see Scott in the comments

Travis Scott has shown his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner some love on social media despite reports stating they called it quits three months ago.

On Saturday, the rapper left a compliment in the comments section of photos of Jenner uploaded by Kylie Cosmetics' official Instagram account.

"A beauty," the "Astroworld" artist wrote alongside three pictures of "The Kardashians" star, who rocks a sculptural black gown that hugs her curves as she gets glammed up for a photoshoot for her new Kylash mascara line.

In one close-up shot, Jenner can be seen applying her cosmetics brand's new mascara, which she will be dropping Thursday.

Fans were surprised to see Scott's comment, with some wondering whether the pair were getting back together.

"The scream I just screamt (sic)," one user wrote. "You guys belong together. Beautiful couple, beautiful babies, beautiful family!" another wrote.

"Back with her," a third commenter wrote, along with multiple crying emojis. "Get back together," another commented, adding crying, red heart and multiple clapping emojis.

"@travisscott THEY DIDN'T BREAK UP LET'S GOOOOO," another user wrote, while a separate fan commented, "Travis responded, they didn't break up."

In January, an anonymous source confirmed to Us Weekly that Jenner and Scott, who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, had called it quits again after rekindling their romance in February 2020.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," the insider said of the former couple. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

Another insider told People that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul "is not with Travis right now" but said that "this is probably not the end," suggesting that reconciliation between the two is possible.

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the unnamed tipster told the outlet. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

The source shared a possible reason for the pair's split — they were in different places in their lives. Jenner reportedly doesn't party like the "Sicko Mode" rapper.

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did," the source said.