The Trump administration apologized for accidentally firing federal workers at the Small Business Administration on Monday, then sent some of them a follow-up email on Tuesday rescinding the apology.

"During this probationary or trial period, it has been determined that your continued employment does not promote the efficiency of the service because you have failed to demonstrate fitness for continued federal employment," the email read, according to reporting by Bloomberg News.

The language was similar to what fired staffers had read in the initial email they were told to ignore just one day prior.

This is just the latest mishap as the Trump administration continues culling the federal workforce through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Employees have shared that DOGE staffers are putting them through "anxiety-provoking" interviews in which they're forced to defend their position and work; supervisors are also being asked to rank team members.

In some instances, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, security officials and federal officers are physically barring federal workers from entering buildings.

Originally published by Latin Times