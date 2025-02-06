Despite President Donald Trump's campaign pledge to take immediate action to lower the cost of living for Americans, the White House stated Wednesday that there is no set timeline for when citizens will see relief.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the administration's efforts to combat inflation, citing Trump's executive orders on deregulation and energy independence.

"The president is doing everything he can to reduce the cost of living crisis in this country as quickly as possible, that is why he signed a litany of executive orders across the board in the first couple of weeks," Leavitt stated.

However, when pressed on how soon Americans could expect lower prices, Leavitt admitted, "I don't have a timeline."

Trump previously blamed former President Joe Biden's economic policies for inflation and vowed to bring prices down starting "on Day 1" of his return to office.

Leavitt pointed to Trump's first-term record of low inflation, which she cited as 1.4% when he left office, but was unable to specify the months or years it could take for current policies to make an impact.

As the administration continues to dismantle or reconstruct an ambitious number of government agencies and policies, consumers anxiously await the tangible results they were promised in their daily lives, from the gas pump to the grocery store.

Originally published on Latin Times