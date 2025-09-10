President Donald Trump confirmed today the death of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, after being shot during an event at the University of Utah. He was 31 years old and his survived by his wife and two children.

Trump posted the news on his Truth Social account with a heartfelt message:

The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!

Utah governor Spencer Cox wrote on X /Twitter) that he had spoken with Trump and promised that "we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy."

"We are praying for Charlie's wife, daughter, and son," Cox wrote, adding he and his wife are "heartbroken."

I just got off the phone with President Trump. Working with the FBI and Utah law enforcement, we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy.



Abby and I are heartbroken. We are praying for Charlie's wife, daughter, and son. https://t.co/IteWx4OI9o — Governor Cox (@GovCox) September 10, 2025

The mayor of Orem, Utah, David Young, said the suspect in the shooting remains at large.

developing story

Originally published on Latin Times