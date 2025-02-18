Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, a senior Trump aide, was mocked for insisting "no one is given immunity anymore" during an erratic CNN interview earlier today.

While speaking about the millions of undocumented Americans who have "illegally stolen taxpayers' money" through "fake social security numbers and fake identities," Miller declared they should be prosecuted for committing felonies.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar then asked Miller to clarify whether undocumented citizens who received a child tax credit will be referred to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deported, Miller went on another tangent before attacking Keilar.

"This will be based on existing IRS protocols and procedures for criminal investigation and fraud," Miller stated in a clip circulating on X. "The difference is that no one is given immunity anymore. No one is given permission to break the law anymore because this is not a country—this is not a sovereign territory if illegal aliens can freely steal billions—with a 'b'—billions of taxpayer dollars."

Miller: No one is given immunity anymore. No one is giving permission to break the law anymore pic.twitter.com/OpcQx03Oyh — Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2025

"I would have to imagine that CNN, which endlessly talks about the importance of democracy and the rule of law, would say no class in this country should be above the law, least of all illegal aliens who have trespassed on our territory," Miller added.

Internet users ridiculed Miller for claiming no one will be given immunity or a break from the law going forward, starting with his boss.

"lol. Trump used up all the immunity," X user @Bill43111 wrote, alluding to Trump receiving an unconditional discharge on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment to an adult film star ahead of his second term.

lol. Trump used up all the immunity. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) February 18, 2025

"Trump is a literal felon and hasn't served a minute behind bars," another X user added.

Trump is a literal felon and hasn’t served a minute behind bars. — BoserHoes (@BoserHoes) February 18, 2025

"So I'm sure that includes you and your colleagues, right Miller, you arrogant a**hat?" another user jibed.

So I'm sure that includes you and your colleagues, right Miller, you arrogant asshat? — Itachi Uchiha 🥀 (@danny_itachi) February 18, 2025

The CNN anchor then clarified that she is not taking a stand on behalf of CNN but "trying to get some answers to some questions. There are so many questions that need to be answered," Keilar declared before thanking the Trump aide for his time.

"It doesn't sound to me like you are in fact indifferent or unbiased on these questions, but thank you," Miller said.

Throughout the interview, Miller grew increasingly agitated, prompting Keilar to ask him to calm down at one point. He defended his behavior by saying he "will be as excited as he wants to be" about saving Americans billions of dollars.

Originally published by Latin Times