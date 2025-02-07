President Donald Trump announced the next target of his executive orders, sharing that he plans on "ending" paper straws and going "back to plastic."

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don't work. BACK TO PLASTIC!" Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

The post was met with mixed reactions after being relayed to X. While some users were supportive of the idea, others expressed that they did not believe the executive order should be a priority.

"Maybe the focus should be on better alternatives that are both durable and environmentally friendly," one user commented. "Slow day at the White House," one user joked.

Others created plays on the president's slogan "Make American Great Again" based on the news.

"Make Plastic Straws Great Again," one user tweeted. Another user mocked the post saying, "Make America healthy!!! And drink from plastic [straws] and ingest microplastics!!!"

Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration, including banning transgender athletes from women's sports and initiating the US's withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

The president's order to dismantle birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants has been blocked by a federal judge, who asserted that the order conflicts with the 14th Amendment.

