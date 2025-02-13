President Donald Trump announced a new tariff policy on Wednesday, declaring that the United States will impose "reciprocal tariffs" on foreign countries, matching the duties they place on American goods.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump argued that the U.S. has been "treated unfairly" for years and that his new approach will ensure a "level playing field for American workers."

"Whatever Countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them—No more, no less!" Trump wrote.

The policy will also consider Value-Added Tax (VAT) systems, subsidies, and nonmonetary trade barriers as equivalent to tariffs, meaning that countries using these measures to limit American imports could face higher U.S. duties. Additionally, products shipped through third-party countries to circumvent tariffs will not be exempt.

Trump emphasized that companies manufacturing in the U.S. would not be affected and called on trading partners to lower their tariffs to avoid higher U.S. duties.

This latest move builds on Trump's protectionist trade stance, which has included tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada since the start of his second term. While supporters say these measures will help protect American jobs and industries, critics, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, warn that tariffs act as a tax on consumers and could drive up costs.

Trump has directed his Secretary of State, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of the Treasury, and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to implement the new policy, stating that it will "bring fairness and prosperity" to the American economy.

