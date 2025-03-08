President Trump announced on Friday that he is appointing Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo to the board of the Kennedy Center. This decision comes after he named himself as chair of the prestigious performing arts center last month, a move that has sparked controversy and criticism.

"I am thrilled to announce that Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo will be joining our Kennedy Center Board—this completes our selection," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We look forward to restoring the Center to greatness and ushering in America's Golden Age. Together, we will Make the Arts Great Again!"

Trump's appointments signify his takeover of a major cultural institution, best known for its prestigious Kennedy Center Honors performances and as the home of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera.

Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo are the latest Fox News anchors to receive prominent appointments from President Trump since he returned to office in January. Among other notable appointments, Fox host Pete Hegseth has been named Secretary of Defense. Additionally, the Kennedy Center board will now include Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and second lady Usha Vance, further solidifying Trump's influence over key positions.

Trump's latest appointments come amid controversy and upheaval surrounding his recent takeover of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Last month, he installed himself as the head of the institution, removed several veteran board members, and appointed his special envoy, Richard Grenell, as the interim executive director of the center.

Several celebrities have announced boycotts of the Kennedy Center in response to Trump's takeover. Among them is comedian and TV host Whoopi Goldberg, who has vowed not to return as long as Trump remains in charge.

This week, producers of the popular Broadway show *Hamilton* decided to cancel upcoming performances at the Kennedy Center. Lead producer Jeffrey Seller expressed that the center is a "sacred" place that should remain "protected from politics," highlighting the ongoing tensions surrounding Trump's recent control of the venue.

"Given the recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center," Seller stated in a statement, emphasizing the ethical concerns behind the decision.

During his first term in office, President Trump opted not to attend the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors, which is considered the foremost award for excellence in the arts. However, in December, at the last show attended by former President Joe Biden, the leadership of the Kennedy Center made a point to publicly affirm that Trump would be welcome to attend future ceremonies. This gesture indicated an openness to his participation, despite the ongoing political tensions surrounding the venue.