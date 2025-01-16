Michael Boren, a businessman with a history of legal disputes over land use, has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the U.S. Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the Department of Agriculture.

Trump's announcement Thursday drew scrutiny due to Boren's involvement in a contentious lawsuit linked to his use of an airstrip in Idaho's Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Boren, who co-founded Clearwater Analytics, has been embroiled in legal battles since 2022. He sued local officials and critics who accused him of violating laws related to the operation of an airstrip on his Hell Roaring Ranch property, which is located in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Accusations centered on whether the airstrip disrupted the scenic and tranquil nature of the protected area and if Boren misrepresented its intended use, according to the Idaho Statesman. He maintained that the airstrip was for first responders, not personal convenience.

In December, the Idaho Supreme Court overturned a lower court's dismissal of the defamation case Boren filed against his detractors. The defendants, represented in part by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), argued the case was a strategic lawsuit against public participation, commonly known as a SLAPP suit.

"Gary's fight for his freedom of speech doesn't end here," said FIRE attorney JT Morris, as reported by the Idaho Statesman.

In his Truth Social post, Trump praised Boren's commitment to public service, citing his experience as a volunteer firefighter and board member of Idaho's Department of Parks and Recreation.

