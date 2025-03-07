Donald Trump advisers were reportedly alarmed recently after the president requested for the Declaration of Independence to be moved into the Oval Office.

According to The Atlantic, the advisers were quick to point out the logistical and economic challenges such a move would pose, especially considering the security measures needed to protect such a document.

The outlet recalled that the original document, displayed in the rotunda at the National Archives Building in Washington D.C., is stored behind heavy glass in an "oxygen-free, argon-filled case that can retract into the wall at night for security." There are even restrictions on how often doors can be opened due to light damage to the parchment.

Trump then focused on potentially moving one of the historical copies of the declaration, rather than the original, relieving aides. "President Trump strongly believes that significant and historic documents that celebrate American history should be shared and put on display," said White House spokesperson Steven Cheung when asked for comment on the matter.

The White House has at least one historical copy of the declaration. The Atlantic highlighted that Trump has shown interest in planning the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence, ordering the creation of "Task Force 250" shortly after taking office.

Trump has been eager to change the White House's landscape since returning to office. Among his projects are the pavement of the Rose Garden to resemble the patio at his Mar-a-Lago club and a new ballroom on White House grounds.

