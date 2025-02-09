President Donald Trump has demanded that the Secret Service provide "every bit of information" on two assassination attempts, insisting they "held it back long enough."

The Secret Service told Newsweek it is cooperating with the president's request.

"No more holding back because of Biden," Trump said. "I'm entitled to know. And they held it back long enough. No excuses."

"Any information held by the Secret Service will be provided to the president, without exception," the Secret Service chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, told Newsweek.

The demand follows intense scrutiny of the Secret Service after the July incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a separate assassination attempt during a West Palm Beach golf game.

In a New York Post interview, Trump questioned details–such as why one suspect had six cellphones and the other perpetrator used foreign apps–and declared he is entitled to know all the facts.

"I want to find out about the two assassins," Trump said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed by the Secret Service on the day he tried to assassinate Trump this past July. Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate Trump on a Florida golf course in September of last year, is set to go to trial on September 8, 2025.

