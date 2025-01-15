President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet pick to lead the Justice Department, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, was hit by a tough questioning from Democrats on Wednesday over her loyalty to Trump and the role she will serve during his second administration.

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was Trump's original choice as attorney general, but he withdrew from consideration after facing sexual misconduct and illicit drug allegations. That left Bondi, a close Trump ally and one of his defense lawyers during his first impeachment trial, as the frontrunner.

But as expected, her confirmation hearing has had a rocky start due to her past claims about foul play in the 2020 presidential election and her willingness to uphold birthright citizenship if she is confirmed to the Justice Department's top position.

Bondi clashed with Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) during her hearing on Capitol Hill as Padilla pressed her about whether she believed there was election interference in the Pennsylvania general election in 2020.

"You're asking us to consider you to serve as the chief law enforcement officer in our country, so it's imperative, Ms. Bondi, to subscribe to facts and evidence, and not politically convenient conspiracy theories," Padilla said.

Padilla added that Bondi needs to protect voters and election workers instead of "doxxing them," which is the act of disseminating personal information in an attempt to intimidate people. As she tried to answer to the line of questioning regarding the 2020 election, Padilla kept on interrupting her, prompting Bondi to fire back by saying "I'm not going to be bullied by you."

🚨 @PamBondi wrecks Democrat Senator Alex Padilla over his disgusting treatment of her: "I'm not going to be bullied by you." pic.twitter.com/m4QXW8Iy60 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 15, 2025

As the hearing moved on, Padilla questioned Bondi's comments related to the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment—which says all persons born or naturalized in the U.S. are citizens and that no State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge their privileges or immunities. Bondi shot back at Padilla by saying "I'm not here to do your homework and study for you."

When Padilla moved on to a line of questioning related to birthright citizenship, Bondi quipped that the senator did not want to hear her answer regarding the activities in Pennsylvania. Padilla again questioned Bondi about her interpretation of the 14th Amendment. "I didn't take your homework assignment," she said. "I'm sorry, I was preparing for today."

The fiery exchange continued when Padilla asked Bondi if she agreed with Trump's earlier statement that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of the country," to which the AG nominee replied she never said those words, adding that her great-grandparents were immigrants from Sicily.

Bondi was quizzed on a wide variety of topics, including the pending U.S. ban on TikTok and Trump's recent comments about retaking control of the Panama Canal. She will continue with questioning in her conformation hearing this week.

