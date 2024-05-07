Former President Donald Trump once more attracted the attention of the media after he spat out words that mocked the weight of Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), saying that the Montana Democrat looked pregnant to him.

The series of body-shaming language directed against the senator were enunciated at a fundraiser held at Mar-A-Lago for Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

In a video obtained by Politico, Trump could be heard saying that while Tester was not fat-looking, he emphasized that the stomach of the official was out, demonstrating what he alleged to have seen with both of his hands.

"Have you seen this guy? He doesn't look like a fat guy, except his stomach is out to here," said the former President.

"Not that I talk about things like that. I don't even notice them," he quickly added, based on Washington Post.

Tester's camp did not respond to a request for a comment on the statements of Trump.

Tester was considered to be among the most vulnerable incumbents among the Democrats, and many Republicans are targeting him so that they could once more gain control of the Senate. Tester is one of the two Democrats who seeks to be reelected in a state where Trump actually won in the 2022 elections. Apparently, the former President has already endorsed Tim Sheehy, the opponent of Tester.

To win the elections, Tester must be able to win Trump supporters to his side. Tester has noticeably been trying to present himself as someone who can stand up against both parties. He also has volleyed between praising the former president and openly criticizing him.

Trump has been known to disparage political opponents over their appearances. Women or men, Trump has not made a distinction when it comes to throwing criticisms on their physical attributes.

The rift between Trump and Tester goes back to the time when the former president nominated Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX), then White House physician, to serve as his Veterans Affairs secretary. However, this was put in the backburner when Tester, who was then serving as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, helped in preventing the nomination. Tester cited reports made by people who used to know Jackson in the Navy, and who alleged that the doctor handed out prescriptions "like candy."

With the elections nearing, Jackson has also openly criticized Tester, calling him "two-faced."

"I thank President Trump for reminding the audience how critical this election is and to vote out two-faced, Far Left candidates like Jon Tester," said Jackson in a statement.