The Trump campaign's memo about preventing leaks leaked.

Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, the co-managers of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, put out an internal note to staff about the importance of interacting with the media.

"Unless you have been authorized by Senior Leadership or have received permission from an authorized member of the Communications Team, you should not be independently speaking or communicating with any member of the press – on or off the record," they say in the note, revealed online by Tara Palmeri of Puck.

"Information is power – and the press doesn't give a damn if you lose your job because you spoke out of school," it warned.

Palmeri said the memo leaked about an hour after it was sent to campaign staff in an email.

"There must be a hot story in the works," she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign mocked team Trump for the leak.

"We're at the leaks about leaks part of the Trump campaign! We've all seen this movie before," Ammar Moussa, the rapid response director for Harris, said on X, linking to Palmeri's posting.

The memo comes just days after the Trump campaign fired a volunteer who sent out an email that leaked declaring that New Hampshire was no longer a battleground state and suggested focusing on Pennsylvania instead.

The Boston Globe wrote about the directive after it obtained the email.

A Trump adviser denied that the campaign was pulling out of the Granite State, and the former president attacked Kamala Harris' campaign.

"Comrade Kamala Harris sees there are problems for her campaign in New Hampshire because of the fact that they disrespected it in their primary and never showed up," Trump said Tuesday on Truth Social.

"To my friends in New Hampshire, get out and vote TRUMP. Together, we will make your State and America Strong, Safe, and Prosperous AGAIN!" he said.