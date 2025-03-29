President Donald Trump boasted on Friday that his administration is "breaking all modern Presidential Staffing Records," even as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues slashing federal jobs at historic levels.

Trump declared that his Presidential Personnel Office had made over 2,200 offers, all accepted, and that his administration had sent more nominations to the Senate than "anyone ever before." He emphasized that his hires were "exceptionally qualified" and aligned with his "America First" agenda.

The claim comes amid a federal hiring freeze, with layoff announcements surging across government agencies. According to The Challenger Report, February saw 172,017 layoffs—a 245% increase from January, and the highest monthly total since July 2020. Over one third of those layoffs were at the behest of billionaire Elon Musk, who heads DOGE.

"It appears the administration wants to cut even more workers, but an order to fire the roughly 200,000 probationary employees was blocked by a federal judge," Andrew Challenger, Senior VP at Challenger, Gray & Christmas said. "It remains to be seen how many more workers will lose their Federal Government roles."

Critics argue that the sweeping cuts undermine government stability, with agencies struggling to retain experienced staff.

Despite the layoffs, Trump insists his administration is bringing in top talent, framing the personnel shakeup as a necessary step to "unleash our Nation's Golden Age."

