President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering a Florida Democrat to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), marking a surprising bipartisan move.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Democrat and seasoned emergency management expert, previously led Florida's Division of Emergency Management under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Moskowitz previously introduced legislation to expand FEMA's authority and funding in Congress and has advocated for bipartisan approaches to disaster relief.

Sources close to Trump confirmed Moskowitz could be nominated to lead FEMA under his new administration, according to CNN.

The president-elect's unexpected consideration of Moskowitz reflects a potential shift toward including opposition voices in key roles, even as he finalizes his Cabinet, largely dominated by loyalists and Republicans.

Those close to Trump's transition team describe Moskowitz as a strong candidate due to his emergency management experience and ties to prominent figures in Florida politics.

If appointed, he would be the highest-ranking Democrat in Trump's administration.

Despite his critical remarks about Trump in the past, Moskowitz has maintained constructive working relationships across party lines and recently joined a bipartisan congressional caucus focused on government efficiency.

Should Moskowitz be nominated and confirmed, his appointment would signal a rare bipartisan gesture from Trump, who has pledged to surround himself with loyalists in his second term.