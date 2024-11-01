A popular critic of Donald Trump rattled off a list of reasons why the former president saying that he might have Robert F. Kennedy Jr. work on "women's health" might not be the strongest idea.

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. we have," Trump said at a Nevada rally. "And he's going to work on health and women's health, and all of the different reasons 'cause we're not really a wealthy or a healthy country."

The clip of Trump's speech was included in a tweet by Ron Filipkowski, a defense attorney and the editor-in-chief of liberal news outlet MeidasTouch, who provided a list of reasons why he thought the famously anti-vaccine politician might be bad for women's health.

His ex-wife committed suicide after she found his diary where he wrote in very graphic detail about 37 different affairs. He also rated his sexual encounters with a numerical scale in the journal. He’s not a doctor or scientist. Sure, he should be in charge of women’s health. https://t.co/Xkaj0ZgFpd — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 1, 2024

"His ex-wife committed suicide after she found his diary where he wrote in very graphic detail about 37 different affairs. He also rated his sexual encounters with a numerical scale in the journal. He's not a doctor or scientist. Sure, he should be in charge of women's health," Filipkowski wrote on X.

Mary Richardson Kennedy reportedly found the diary where her husband recorded his personal life, as well as his the names of 37 women with whom he allegedly had varying levels of intimacy with, as reported by the New York Post in 2013.

It is unclear how much time had passed between the discovery of the diary and her death.

A source close to Richardson told the Post that Richardson told them that numbers written next to the women's names meant how sexual they had been together, with 1 being the lowest and 10 meant intercourse.

Richardson died by suicide in May 2012. She was married to Kennedy from 1994 to 2010. Friends and family shared that she had suffered from depression, according to a 2013 article by USA Today.

RFK Jr. ran for president earlier this year, initially campaigning as a Democrat before switching to Independent. He dropped out of the race in August and announced his support for Trump.

Originally published by Latin Times.