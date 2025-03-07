KEY POINTS Among those who confirmed their attendance are Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and MARA Holdings' Fred Thiel

Robinhood's Vlad Tenev asked his X followers what important issues they'd like to be discussed at the summit

Falcon X's Raghu Yarlagadda said he will 'bring the institutional voice' to the much-anticipated summit

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host the first ever White House digital assets summit, and some of the confirmed attendees are already preparing themselves and what they will advocate for when they go to Washington Friday.

The selection of attendees is critical for the industry, given how it could indicate which specific segments the new administration seeks to support.

Which Crypto Leaders Have Confirmed Their Attendance So Far?

Way ahead of others, Ripple's CEO said he will attend the summit and discuss the importance of an industry working together to drive growth. However, since he didn't really announce he was "invited" to the event, there were some questions about his attendance.

It was only until White House crypto and AI czar David Sacks took to X to "confirm" that a list being circulated by journalist Eleanor Terrett was the one that "looks correct."

Here are the confirmed attendees as per Terrett's list:

Brad Garlinghouse (Ripple) – The Ripple CEO said he will encourage collaboration in the industry and thanked Trump for recognizing that the industry has evolved into a "multichain world," seemingly indicating how there are now other coins with utility beyond Bitcoin.

(a16z) Nathan McCauley (Anchorage Digital) – The Anchorage CEO said he had been invited to the roundtable and is positive it is "the start of the golden age for crypto in America." Anchorage is a platform for institutional crypto, indicating the president is interested in supporting institutional adoption.

(Crypto.com) Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss (Gemini) – The twin executives' attendance is no surprise to the industry, since they have been forging close ties with the Trump administration and even donated millions to the Trump campaign.

(Chainlink) Kyle Samani (Multicoin Capital) – The managing partner said he is looking forward to collaborating with industry peers and the Trump admin "to ensure crypto thrives in America."

Bailey revealed he expects the total number of crypto executives at the roundtable to be around 20, but Terrett said more people may be confirming their attendance ahead of the Friday summit.