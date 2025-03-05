KEY POINTS $XRP was up 5.6% in the day and surged as high as $2.53 late Tuesday night

Garlinghouse hinted Monday he will attend the Friday summit

Michael Saylor, David Bailey and other crypto leaders have confirmed they were 'invited' to the event

XRP prices climbed late Tuesday night after cryptocurrency users on X discussed reports on Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's expected appearance at the first ever White House crypto summit to be hosted by President Donald Trump on Friday.

"Brad Garlinghouse" was also a top trend on X overnight amid excitement and anticipation among XRP holders who fueled the discussions.

$XRP goes green following market crash

Data from CoinGecko showed that XRP was up 5.6% Tuesday and climbed as high as $2.53 before settling in at around $2.45 early Wednesday.

The crypto asset, along with other large market cap tokens, were down a day earlier as financial markets tumbled ahead of Trump's new tariffs on Chinese, Canadian, and Mexican goods.

Was Garlinghouse invited to the summit?

Trump on Sunday announced that he will host the first ever crypto summit, fueling talks about which specific crypto leaders have been invited to the gathering.

Garlinghouse hailed the president's willingness to discuss the industry with crypto leaders, also calling on the community to collaborate on achieving industry goals. He was referring to the apparent divide regarding a national digital asset reserve.

I’ve said this before - the crypto industry will achieve our goals (and beyond), IF WE WORK TOGETHER. Appreciate the crypto President @realDonaldTrump’s vision of a govt digital asset reserve representative of the industry.



Maximalism is the enemy of the industry’s progress.… https://t.co/GiAAI1NuRk — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 2, 2025

It was unclear if the Ripple CEO had been invited to the summit or if he presented himself to appear at the meeting.

"I will certainly continue to champion this while in Washington at the end of this week," he said.

Who else will attend the summit?

Trump and his crypto and AI czar, David Sacks, did confirm that crypto leaders will attend the summit, but they did not specify which individuals will grace the event. Some have since confirmed their attendance.

Michael Saylor – The Strategy executive chairman and a well-known Bitcoin maximalist, said Tuesday he was "invited" to the summit.

– The Strategy executive chairman and a well-known Bitcoin maximalist, said Tuesday he was "invited" to the summit. Matt Huang – The co-founder of research-driven crypto investment firm Paradigm also said he received an invitation and is looking forward to discussing how the U.S. can take a leadership role in the global crypto space.

– The co-founder of research-driven crypto investment firm Paradigm also said he received an invitation and is looking forward to discussing how the U.S. can take a leadership role in the global crypto space. Vlad Tenev – The Robinhood CEO didn't say much about the summit but did drop a hint, writing on X, "see you soon, DC."

– The Robinhood CEO didn't say much about the summit but did drop a hint, writing on X, "see you soon, DC." David Bailey – The Bitcoin Magazine CEO has confirmed he also received the coveted invite to the digital assets summit.

– The Bitcoin Magazine CEO has confirmed he also received the coveted invite to the digital assets summit. Kyle Samani – The Multicoin Capital managing partner said he will attend the summit and is looking forward to discussing how to "ensure crypto thrives in America.

– The Multicoin Capital managing partner said he will attend the summit and is looking forward to discussing how to "ensure crypto thrives in America. JP Richardson – The CEO of crypto wallet provider Exodus said he received an invitation and will initiate talks "to recognize the importance of self-custody."

Other prominent crypto leaders have yet to announce their attendance, but a CoinDesk report said executives from Coinbase and Chainlink will attend the summit, citing two sources.