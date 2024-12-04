Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host that President-elect Donald Trump nominated to take on the role of secretary of defense, once lambasted Trump in a resurfaced clip from years ago.

In a video clip from March 2016, Hegseth is heard criticizing Trump's tough approach to diplomacy and chastising the then-presidential candidate for comments made about the late Sen. John McCain.

"Typical Trump. All bluster, very low substance, he talks a tough game... he's an armchair tough guy, I hate to say it. This is a guy who said that John McCain is not a war hero yet he sought his own five military deferments," Hegseth says in the clip.

Hegseth made headlines after being nominated for a Cabinet role by the President-elect. However, Trump is reportedly considering replacing him with a different nominee due to concerns about Hegseth's ability to be confirmed considering the mounting allegations of misconduct against him.

Hegseth has been accused of sexual assault, as well as sexual and financial impropriety, all allegations which he denies. He reached a settlement with an individual accusing him of holding her hostage and sexually assaulting her, paying her a confidential financial settlement despite denying the allegations.

Hegseth is not the first member of Trump's newfound circle to be seen disparaging the President-elect in the past. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance has been particularly critical of Trump in the past, even going as far as to refer to Trump as "America's Hitler" during his first presidential term.

Similarly to Hegseth, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz previously criticized Trump for comments made about McCain. Waltz attacked Trump for "never having served this country a day in his life."

"All Donald Trump has served is himself," Waltz said at the time. "Don't let Donald Trump fool you. Look into his record, and stop Trump now."

Furthermore, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump's pick for ambassador to the United Nations, previously criticized him in 2015 for speaking derogatorily about women.

"I think he has been insulting to women," Stefanik said. "I think this may be Mr. Trump's peak moment. And I think we're going to see his numbers change and decline over the coming weeks and months as the other candidates have an opportunity to share their vision for the future of this country."

"We need to ensure that we're increasing our party's ability to reach out to women," she added. "And I work on that in Congress. I care passionately about that. And Donald Trump's comments have not helped that effort. They've hurt that effort."

